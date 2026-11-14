Sonam Wangchuk alleges “house arrest” as protests against the Ladakh administration intensifies

AS THE PROTESTS IN LADAKH by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) entered its second day, climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk has made a startling allegation that he has been placed under house arrest, with dozens of police and paramilitary personnel being reportedly deployed outside his residence in Leh.

Led by Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman, Cherin Dorjay, a protest is being staged at the NDS Memorial Park in Leh since Thursday, November 12, 2026, against the administration’s decision to hold the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections in December, 2026.

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An indefinite sit-in is in session with the demands of resumption of talks with the centre, postponement of the upcoming hill council elections, withdrawal of the new liquor policy and the release of the judicial enquiry report into the September, 24, 2025, violence in Leh.

Sonam Wangchuk alleges house arrest

As the agitation against the administration continued, Sonam Wangchuk has brought about a startling allegation that he has been placed under house arrest following his participation in the protests. In a video message posted on social media platforms such as Instagram and X on Thursday, Wangchul claimed that dozens of armed security personnel had been deployed around his residence and institute.