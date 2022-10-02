Popular Front of India had trained members to tackle media and police

The Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, who were arrested in a swoop down by various agencies last week, have revealed that they were allegedly being provided with training to safeguard themselves from the police and the media. Officials interrogating the PFI activists said that they were being trained in small groups in different parts of the state.

The recruits in the PFI were reportedly made to attend lectures by their influencers (religious speakers). They were trained in self-defense and were made to attend human rights classes to protect them from police detention and arrests. Besides, they were also trained to answer media questions or use media houses in times of crisis.