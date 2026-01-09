Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Other Co Accused in the Land for Jobs Scam Corruption

Lalu Yadav Charged Under Prevention Of Corruption Act

Special Judge Vishal Gogne passed the order of framing charges on the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and under cheating and criminal conspiracy of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The Rouse Avenue Court Judge stated that the evidences in the case led to believe that Lalu Yadav and his family misused their powers, being in the Union Office, to obtain land by illegal means, thereby engaging in corruption.

Judge Gogne also added that key associates of Lalu Yadav, such as family and close companions facilitated the scam, as mentioned in the chargesheets. The Judge also said that Lalu Yadav used the Ministry of Railways as a personal department.

The CBI has named a total of 103 people accused in the case. Of these, five have passed away and 52 discharged previously by the Court. The Court framed charges against the remaining accused.

Chargesheet Alleging Corruption In Land For Jobs Scam

The Chargesheet filed by the CBI highlighted multiple issues in the documents that presented registration records and sale purchases of the lands, allegedly exchanged for jobs. The CBI claimed that high rates of lands were purchased by Lalu Yadav at a steeply discounted price, pointing to a purchase of over 1 lakh square feet of land for only Rs. 26 lakhs, as opposed to the circle rate of over Rs. 4.39 crores.

See Also: “My Sin has Brought Dishonour to God”: Christian Author Philip Yancey Confesses to an Eight-Year “Sinful Affair” with a Married Woman, Quits Writing and Christian Ministry