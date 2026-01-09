Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Other Co Accused in the Land for Jobs Scam Corruption

Key Points:
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on January 9, 2026, proceeded to frame charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other co-accused in the alleged land for jobs scam. The case is being investigated by the CBI and ED.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC. The court said evidence suggested misuse of Union office to obtain land by illegal means, with family and close associates facilitating the scam.
The CBI named 103 accused in the case, of whom five died and 52 were earlier discharged, while charges were framed against the remaining. The chargesheet cited land purchases at steep discounts, including over one lakh square feet bought for Rs. 26 lakhs, as opposed to circle rate of over Rs. 4 crores.
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, January 9, 2026, proceeded forward to frame charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other co-accused in the alleged land for jobs corruption scam being investigated by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate).
Lalu Yadav, former Union Minister for Railways, and his wife, Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister along with others are accused of offering central railway jobs to those who sold lands to them at highly discounted prices. The charges, according to the CBI and ED date back to the period of 2004-2009, when Lalu Yadav was a central Railway Minister in the Manmohan Singh led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government.
See Also: Sheikh Hasina Denies Allegations Linking Hadi’s Killing to Awami League and India, Criticises the Md Yunus Led Interim Government for a Deteriorating Law and Order in the Country
Special Judge Vishal Gogne passed the order of framing charges on the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and under cheating and criminal conspiracy of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The Rouse Avenue Court Judge stated that the evidences in the case led to believe that Lalu Yadav and his family misused their powers, being in the Union Office, to obtain land by illegal means, thereby engaging in corruption.
Judge Gogne also added that key associates of Lalu Yadav, such as family and close companions facilitated the scam, as mentioned in the chargesheets. The Judge also said that Lalu Yadav used the Ministry of Railways as a personal department.
The CBI has named a total of 103 people accused in the case. Of these, five have passed away and 52 discharged previously by the Court. The Court framed charges against the remaining accused.
The Chargesheet filed by the CBI highlighted multiple issues in the documents that presented registration records and sale purchases of the lands, allegedly exchanged for jobs. The CBI claimed that high rates of lands were purchased by Lalu Yadav at a steeply discounted price, pointing to a purchase of over 1 lakh square feet of land for only Rs. 26 lakhs, as opposed to the circle rate of over Rs. 4.39 crores.
See Also: “My Sin has Brought Dishonour to God”: Christian Author Philip Yancey Confesses to an Eight-Year “Sinful Affair” with a Married Woman, Quits Writing and Christian Ministry
The Court had previously reserved its verdict on September 11, 2025, on matters pertaining to the framing of charges. While arguing for the case, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, counsel to Lalu Yadav argued that the CBI’s case was politically motivated, and that there was no evidence to show that any jobs were given to anyone in exchange for land. He also mentioned that proper sale deeds were available, and that Lalu Yadav didn’t recommend anyone for a job. Further speaking, he also mentioned that no case against corruption could be made out as records clearly prove that the lands were not taken for free, but purchased legally.
(GP)
Suggested Reading: