2024 Sambhal Violence: Judge Transferred Days After Ordering FIR Against CO Anuj Chaudhary and Other Police Officers for Violence Firing

Why Did Vibhanshu Sudheer Order an FIR Against the Police in the 2024 Sambhal Violence Incident?

The case arose from an application filed by Yameen, Alam’s father, who alleged that his son was shot by police personnel while selling rusks and biscuits from a cart near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. According to the application, the police fired at a crowd with the intention to kill during violence that erupted that morning.

In his order, Sudheer noted that medical records showed that Alam had suffered gunshot injuries. While the identity of the person who fired the shot was yet to be established, the magistrate said this could only be determined through a proper investigation. Referring to the seriousness of the offence, he observed that in cases of attempted murder, it was unlikely that a victim would falsely accuse someone else while sparing the actual assailant.

The magistrate also rejected the preliminary defence raised by the police that they were acting in the discharge of official duties. Citing judicial precedents, Sudheer held that firing upon a person could not automatically be shielded as an official act and that criminal liability could not be avoided on that ground alone.

Live Law reported that Sudheer described the police report in the case as “suspicious” and inconsistent with the medical evidence, which explicitly recorded a gunshot wound and police firing during a riot. Finding that a prima facie cognisable offence was disclosed, he ordered the registration of an FIR to enable a full investigation.

Following the order, Sambhal Police refused to file an FIR against the concerned officers, saying they would approach the Allahabad High Court to challenge the magistrate’s directions. Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that a judicial inquiry into the violence had already been completed and that the police did not agree with the registration of the FIR.