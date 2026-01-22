Coded ‘26-26’ Message Triggers Nationwide Security Revamp Before Republic Day Celebrations 2026

Key Points:
Reports have emerged of terror threats from anti-national elements, with intelligence agencies coming across a coded message of ‘26-26’.
Security has been revamped across the nation, with anti-terror squads deployments, security checkposts increased, and security forces put on high alert.
Media reports stated Himachal Pradesh CM received a life threat through email, while Jammu and Kashmir remains on high alert.
As India gears up for the prestigious 77th Republic Day celebrations, reports have emerged of terror threats from anti-national elements. Keeping this in mind, security has been revamped across the nation, with strict enforcement, anti-terror squads deployments, security checkposts increased, security forces put on high alert, and specialised security protocols set in place. According to several Indian media outlets, Intelligence agencies have come across a coded message of ‘26-26’, suggesting a larger threat ahead.
Several Intelligence agencies have said that terrorist groups in Pakistan might be planning coordinated strikes, or suicide attacks. Media reports state that attacks might be planned in Delhi, during the Republic Day parades or at the holy Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Security has not been heightened only in Delhi, but in other major locations around the nation, especially at several key locations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Intelligence agencies are carefully monitoring the digital space and tracing the origins of the 26-26 message. The messages come after prominent leaders of terrorist groups Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) made provocative speeches against India. Media reports also state that Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) may be planning a coordinated attack with the aforementioned terrorist groups. Inputs received by the intelligence agencies also point out to gangsters and separatist groups linked to Punjab.
Several media reports have also stated that Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu received a life threat through email. According to the police, a bomb threat email was received at the official email of Shimla’s Deputy Commissioner's office on January 21, 2026. The email read that if CM Sukhu would hoist the national flag on Republic Day, he would be targeted by a human bomb. Cyber Security officials and Himachal Pradesh police are probing into the incident. Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, SP Shimla stated that similar emails were received at different email addresses, and that the matter is under investigation.
Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium is going to host the Republic Day Ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir. Numerous security barriers have been installed at the perimeter of the avenue. Defense forces, including the J&K Police, Paramilitary forces and Army personnels have been deployed at multiple locations in high numbers. Intelligence agencies have also received a possible risk of potential terrorist attack across the region.
According to a report from Wion News, Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have boosted their presence in sensitive areas of the region, such as Baramulla and Pahalgam. The report further states that an improvised explosive device (IED) was found near Tapar Road, but the Security forces detonated it in a controlled manner. Keeping the sensitivity of the area in mind, Indian security forces under the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Home Affairs, have increased patrolling around the border area. Security agencies along the Line of Control (LoC) have also been put on high alert.
