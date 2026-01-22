Coded ‘26-26’ Message Triggers Nationwide Security Revamp Before Republic Day Celebrations 2026

As India gears up for the prestigious 77th Republic Day celebrations, reports have emerged of terror threats from anti-national elements. Keeping this in mind, security has been revamped across the nation, with strict enforcement, anti-terror squads deployments, security checkposts increased, security forces put on high alert, and specialised security protocols set in place. According to several Indian media outlets, Intelligence agencies have come across a coded message of ‘26-26’, suggesting a larger threat ahead.

Several Intelligence agencies have said that terrorist groups in Pakistan might be planning coordinated strikes, or suicide attacks. Media reports state that attacks might be planned in Delhi, during the Republic Day parades or at the holy Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Security has not been heightened only in Delhi, but in other major locations around the nation, especially at several key locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-Based Terror Groups Under Scanner

Intelligence agencies are carefully monitoring the digital space and tracing the origins of the 26-26 message. The messages come after prominent leaders of terrorist groups Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) made provocative speeches against India. Media reports also state that Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) may be planning a coordinated attack with the aforementioned terrorist groups. Inputs received by the intelligence agencies also point out to gangsters and separatist groups linked to Punjab.

