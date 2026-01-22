Residents Forced To Live Around Dirty, Untreated Sewage Water in Sharma Enclave of Kirari Village; Raises Concerns of Exacerbating Situations in the National Capital

A highly critical condition surrounds the Kirari locality in New Delhi. The North-West area of the National Capital Territory (NCT) faces a severe environmental crisis. Sewage water is spread everywhere, on the roads and inside the houses. People are forced to live amidst such a degrading atmosphere, constantly having to smell the unbearable stink caused by the untreated sewage water. Cab drivers decline bookings from the place, local grocery shops are shut down, and people are forced to keep living in unhygienic circumstances.

Living Amid Sewage: Daily Life Turns Inhumane

This is a daily crisis faced by the residents of Sharma Enclave, a notified unauthorised colony in Kirari. These horrible conditions have been there for the last nine months. School children have to face immense difficulties in going to schools, residents constantly keep getting sick, having to live in such inhumane conditions, and many are forced to leave the place. It is indeed a tragedy that the area lies in the National Capital Territory, and the government has blinded its eyes towards the concerns of the people.

According to media outlets, several residents have reported having to wear gumboots before stepping out for any work. Speaking to the media, a resident said that the sewer lines laid in the area do not have a proper outlet, thus the sewage water spreads everywhere: ‘the place is like hell’. People have also complained that they have suffered from injuries from falling while walking in the area. Many residents told the media that it's almost impossible for them to eat food, because of the huge stench.

Kirari’s Sharma Enclave is merely 18 kms away from the Indira Gandhi International Airport – one of the busiest airports in the world. This raises crucial concerns that while the capital boasts of brilliant infrastructure, several areas are left to rot. Residents also say that no government authority is addressing their concerns, be it the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), the Delhi Government, or the Union NDA Government.

See Also: World’s Costliest Divorce? Indian Businessman and Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Faces ₹15,000 crore Bond Order in High-Profile Divorce