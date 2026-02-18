Vijay Mallya Tells Bombay HC He Can’t Travel to India Amid UK Court Restrictions

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, UK-based fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya told the Bombay High Court that he is unable to specify when he will return to India, citing legal restrictions imposed by courts in England. The information was conveyed through his lawyer.

The matter relates to two petitions filed by Mallya and was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, requested that the two petitions be heard separately. He referred to Supreme Court judgments where writ petitions were considered even in the absence of the petitioner.

The two petitions include one challenging Mallya’s designation as a “Fugitive Economic Offender” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), and the second contesting the court order that formally declared him a fugitive.