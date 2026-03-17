Dr Vandana Murder Case: Kollam Court Holds Assailant G Sandeep Guilty of Murdering 22-Year-Old Vandana Das; Victim’s Mother Awaits Sentencing on March 19

The assailant suddenly went on a rampage and attacked a police officer and another person present there. The remaining witnesses fled the scene, except for Dr Vandana, who was stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The prosecution argued that the attack was deliberate and proved during the trial. The special prosecutor stated that the accused attempted to evade responsibility by faking mental illness.

Following the verdict that found Sandeep guilty, the court will announce the final sentence on March 19, 2026.

The judge stated that the assailant, who was accused of murdering the 22-year-old victim, is not protected under Section 84 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sandeep was found guilty of murder, and the judge further convicted him under relevant sections of the IPC.

Under Section 84 of the IPC, an act is not regarded as an offence if it is committed by a person with “unsound mind” or if the person is “incapable of knowing the nature of the act” they committed.

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Sandeep was convicted under eight other sections of the IPC, which include attempt to murder, destruction of evidence, among other crimes. According to Onmanorama, advocate Prathap G Padikkal, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution, stated that the prosecution had proven its case. He said that Sandeep was aware that there were multiple eyewitnesses at the crime scene, so he came up with a plan to escape criminal charges.

“He found insanity to be the only way to save himself,” Padikkal said. He further added that while Sandeep was in prison in Thiruvananthapuram, he studied psychiatry books in detail and “tried to mislead the team of psychiatrists who assessed him.” Doctors who conducted Sandeep’s psychiatric evaluation stated that there was no evidence of mental illness.

Vandana Das’s mother reacted to the verdict and said she would respond after the court pronounces the sentence, which will take place on March 19, 2026.

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