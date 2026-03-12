Calcutta High Court Division Bench Recuses Self from Hearing RG Kar Rape & Murder Case

Kolkata, March 11: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, allotted the R.G. Kar rape & murder case by then Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, on Wednesday recused itself from hearing the matter.

According to the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, when the matter was allotted for hearing to it by then Chief Justice Sivagnanam, it was hearing criminal cases.

However, since this division bench does not hear criminal cases anymore, the judges decided to recuse themselves from hearing the matter and referred the matter back to the current Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, who will now decide which new bench will hear the matter.

The division bench also observed that hearing the matter on a fast-track basis, as pleaded by the parents of the victims, is also not possible at that bench.

On the morning of August 9, 2024, the body of a junior doctor of Kolkata's state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital -- the victim of ghastly rape & murder -- was discovered from a seminar hall within the hospital premises.