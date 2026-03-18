American Spy, Documentary Filmmaker, Foreign Militant? Who is Matthew VanDyke, Arrested By The NIA Over Conspiring to Commit Terrorist Activities in India?

Matthew VanDyke: A History of Foreign Interference

Matthew VanDyke first gained international attention during the 2011 Libyan Civil War, where he illegally entered the country, took up arms alongside anti-Gaddafi rebel forces, and spent six months as a prisoner of war in solitary confinement before escaping.

Following the fall of the Libyan regime, he surfaced in Syria during the uprising against Bashar al-Assad. While he initially claimed to be there to film a documentary on the rebel movement, he became an active participant by advising fighters on weaponry and military tactics, leading the Syrian government to officially declare him a terrorist.

While he has acknowledged that he doesn’t work for the CIA, he has admitted that he was close to getting recruited by the American agency. Interestingly, the CIA is often involved in such incidents globally where a country’s sovereignty is targeted.

VanDyke’s activities later shifted to Iraq, heavily motivated by the brutal 2014 execution of his journalist friends by ISIS. In response, VanDyke founded Sons of Liberty International, a non-profit private military contracting firm. Through this organization, he operated on the frontlines to provide free tactical combat training, security consulting, and military supplies to vulnerable local groups, particularly Iraqi Christian militias, to help them defend their territory and fight against ISIS forces.

The Myanmar Connection: Drones, Insurgency, and Border Breaches

In his most recent venture, he entered India on a tourist visa and went into Mizoram, but illegally ventured far beyond restricted limits. The NIA claimed that he entered restricted areas in Mizoram without an official mandatory Restricted Area Permit (RAP), an area where even ordinary Indians are not allowed without official permission.

Crucially, the NIA investigation has uncovered that VanDyke and his associates subsequently crossed into Myanmar to train ethnic armed groups in drone warfare, facilitating the supply of drones imported from Europe. His past activities raise concern that he was genuinely involved in conducting activities detrimental to Indian interests, and in favour of the US.

Is the U.S. Trying to Stifle India’s Economic Engine?

During the Raisina Dialogue (India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics) that took place in New Delhi on March 5 and 6, 2026, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau stated that the US won’t allow India to become a rival like China. Speaking on March 5, 2026, he mentioned that it would be against US national interests to give India the same kind of economic advantages it once gave China, which allowed it to emerge as one of the world’s largest superpowers.

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