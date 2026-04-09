Swatantryaveer Title To Savarkar Not Conferred By The Government of India, But By Writer Sadashiv Ranade, Says Savarkar’s Grand-Nephew Satyaki

Satyaki further testified that he did not know for sure whether the public bestowed the title upon Savarkar, as he had no documentary evidence to prove it. He also noted that during British rule in India, Savarkar lived in London for four years to pursue his studies. To avoid the attention of the British authorities during this time, Savarkar wrote several books and articles under other people's names, Satyaki added.

Regarding the books, Satyaki further testified that he did not know how many books there were, or what they contained. According to a report by Live Law, he stated: “I am a writer but not a historian. It is true to say that I am not aware of what writers, historians and students in London have written about Savarkar. It is true to say that Savarkar's biography has been written by many authors. It is not true to say that, biography is written on the basis of autobiography."

The matter is being heard before Special Judge Amol Shinde, where Rahul Gandhi’s counsel Milind Pawar is cross examining Satyaki. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on April 15, 2026.

The Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

The hearing relates to a defamation case filed by Satyaki against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remarks, which allegedly degraded the reputation of the right-wing Hindu leader. The complainant claimed that Gandhi has insulted Savarkar on multiple occasions over the years. He pointed to one such specific incident on March 5, 2023, when Gandhi addressed the Overseas Congress in the United Kingdom (UK).

Mentioning the incident, Satyaki claimed that Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Indian diaspora said that Savarkar beat up a Muslim man along with his five or six friends. Gandhi claimed that Savarkar was delighted by this act, and had described about the event in a book he wrote. Satyaki also mentioned in his complaint that these statements by the Leader of Opposition maligned Savarkar’s image and portrayed him as a coward or violent man. He also said that there was no such book written by Savarkar.

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