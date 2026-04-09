‘We Have Questions—If You Have the Guts, Answer Them’: Pawan Khera in Congress Video Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls 2026

Pawan Khera accuses Himanta Biswa Sarma of using police action instead of answering questions during Assam elections.
Khera raises questions on alleged foreign investments, company records, and citizenship details linked to Sarma’s wife.
Khera denies fear, calls it intimidation, and demands an investigation and answers.
With the Assam Assembly elections underway, the political atmosphere in the state has turned increasingly charged, marked by sharp exchanges, allegations, and counter-allegations between rival parties. Congress leader Pawan Khera has emerged as a key voice for the Congress party, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to counter the accusations.
Amid one of these allegations, Congress leader Khera accused foreign investments and multiple passports being linked to Mr. Sarma’s wife. But this time, the reply was not in words. Congress leader Pawan Khera, on April 8, 2026, alleged that the Assam CM is unleashing the state police on him instead of responding to the questions he raises as an opposition leader.
The allegation followed a police action at Khera’s Delhi flat on April 7, 2026. The police action came after a complaint filed by Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, alleging that Khera had forged documents and used fake material to target her. Khera is currently on the run from an undisclosed location, from where he recorded a video addressed to the Assam Chief Minister.
The video was uploaded on April 8, 2026, by the Congress X account. Congress added a message with the video saying, “Here is Media & Publicity Department Chairman @Pawankhera ji with new revelations and more questions for Assam’s corrupt Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from an undisclosed location.”
The text further wrote that Sarma is facing serious corruption allegations and, instead of answering the questions, he is “flexing his police muscle.” It further said, “They have questioned you before, and today they stand before you with even more new questions. If you have the guts, answer them—hiding behind the police and spewing indecent language won’t get you anywhere.”
In the video, Khera made several allegations against the Assam CM. He first said that the Chief Minister is using the Assam Police: “In Delhi, in my flat, 100 policemen went. It is a small flat. I was not there, and there was no one from our family.” He also mentioned that the police took several items belonging to him from the flat.
He also claimed that wherever he goes, the police follow him, and questioned why he is being targeted. He said that the Assam government should answer questions instead of silencing him. “We say, sir, this paper and this information have come, check it. Do we say this is wrong? Instead of answering, you are abusing everyone,” he said, referring to alleged derogatory language used by Sarma against Mallikarjun Kharge.
He further said that he is not scared. “I will not get scared, but yes, because I have to keep speaking, because I have to keep asking questions, I am avoiding your police.” He added that more information is emerging from websites of the state of Wyoming.
“Your IT cell has raised the question that sir, register the company. It is of the same day, it is of yesterday, it is of the day after tomorrow, so I will tell you. This date has come on 6th April because, as on request, the non-disclosure agreement was revoked. So, when the non-disclosure agreement is revoked, all the information that was private becomes public. That date belongs to it,” he said, referring to the distinction between the incorporation date and the filing date of the company.
The Congress leader also referred to documents allegedly sourced from international government websites, claiming they raise questions about financial dealings and foreign links. He said that the name of the company is Bhuyan Properties LLC. “Manager Authorized Member Reniki Bhuyan Sharma,” he added, referring to information that became visible after the non-disclosure agreement was lifted.
He cited details such as company registrations, addresses, and citizenship records. “Identification, nationality Antigua and Barbuda… remarks, citizenship by investment… other nationality, yes, multiple,” he said, claiming such information is publicly available after non-disclosure agreements were revoked.
He further claimed that multiple addresses were listed on the website. “The address has been changed. It has been changed many times. All these have come to us. The link has come. Someone told us to click on the link. You will get it. We saw it and got it.”
Raising serious allegations, he questioned whether shell companies were created using fake documents. “Did you or your agent open these shell companies through fake KYC documents? Did you buy the properties? This can be proven only by investigation,” he said, stressing that asking such questions is the opposition’s “duty and right.”
Khera further mentioned that more information has come to light. He questioned Himanta Biswa Sarma about his brother, who is reportedly a police officer in Assam Police. He claimed that the officer’s wife and son live in Dubai and that the child studies at Dubai International School. He questioned, “What is the fee?” and said it is around ₹21 lakh per year.
He added, “Maybe he studies there. Maybe he studies in a cricket academy. We don’t care what his family does. We don’t want to target the children of his family in politics. But we are asking the question, is it true? And you should give an answer.”
He concluded by saying that the focus of Congress is on the public, not just elections. He reiterated that they will continue asking questions and added, “Keep your hand on your heart.”
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