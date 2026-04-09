‘We Have Questions—If You Have the Guts, Answer Them’: Pawan Khera in Congress Video Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls 2026

Congress Shares Khera Video with Fresh Allegations

The video was uploaded on April 8, 2026, by the Congress X account. Congress added a message with the video saying, “Here is Media & Publicity Department Chairman @Pawankhera ji with new revelations and more questions for Assam’s corrupt Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from an undisclosed location.”

The text further wrote that Sarma is facing serious corruption allegations and, instead of answering the questions, he is “flexing his police muscle.” It further said, “They have questioned you before, and today they stand before you with even more new questions. If you have the guts, answer them—hiding behind the police and spewing indecent language won’t get you anywhere.”

In the video, Khera made several allegations against the Assam CM. He first said that the Chief Minister is using the Assam Police: “In Delhi, in my flat, 100 policemen went. It is a small flat. I was not there, and there was no one from our family.” He also mentioned that the police took several items belonging to him from the flat.

He also claimed that wherever he goes, the police follow him, and questioned why he is being targeted. He said that the Assam government should answer questions instead of silencing him. “We say, sir, this paper and this information have come, check it. Do we say this is wrong? Instead of answering, you are abusing everyone,” he said, referring to alleged derogatory language used by Sarma against Mallikarjun Kharge.