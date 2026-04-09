Puducherry Sees An Optimistic Voter Turnout of 72.40% As The Union Territory Polls Today, Figure Likely To Rise As Female Electorate Outnumber Male Voters

Key Contenders, Alliances, And New Entrants

The main contenders for the Union Territory (UT) are the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting primarily of the BJP. Other parties in the ruling alliance are All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK). The main opposition is the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) comprising the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the Indian National Congress, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

In the latest developments, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is acting as a significant force in UT politics. Making a strong independent push, TVK is contesting on 28 seats and has formed a strategic alliance with the Neyam Makkal Kazhagam (NMK)—founded by G. Nehru—which is fielding candidates on the remaining 2 seats.

According to the seat sharing agreement by the ruling alliance, the AINRC is contesting 16 seats, the BJP 10, while the AIADMK and LJK are contesting 2 seats each. The Congress has fielded 16 candidates, while the DMK contests 13 seats and the VCK one seat. Earlier, reports of 6 Congress candidates contesting on seats allocated to the DMK surfaced, but the Congress leadership said that the defectors will face strict action, and will not be supported by the party.

High-Profile Battles: Rangasamy Vs Vaithilingam

AINRC Chief and present Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is contesting from his stronghold in the Thattanchavady constituency, and also from the Mangalam seat. The veteran politician is looking to retain his seat for the second consecutive time this stint, which he hopes will lead his alliance to form the government for a successive term. In a major heavyweight clash, he is facing stiff opposition from former CM and current Indian National Congress MP of Puducherry, V Vaithilingam.

See Also: Election Commission Prohibits Conducting And Disseminating Exit Polls of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry from April 9, 2026, to April 29, 2026