Four Accused in the 2006 Malegaon Blast Case Discharged by the Bombay High Court; Charges Against Them Quashed

Later, the probe was taken over by the National Investigation Agency, which changed the direction of the investigation. The agency alleged the involvement of right-wing extremists, relying in part on a confession by Swami Aseemanand. However, he later retracted the statement, claiming it had been made under pressure.

Following this shift, four new accused were arrested in 2013 and later granted bail by the High Court in 2019 after spending years in custody.

With both the initially arrested individuals and the later accused now discharged, the 2006 Malegaon blast case currently stands without any active prosecution. Nearly two decades after the attack, the case has reached a dead end, with no one held accountable for one of the state’s most tragic incidents.

[VP]