India’s Top Beef Exporter Donates ₹30 Crore to BJP as Govt Drafts Policies to Boost International Meat Trade

India’s largest buffalo meat exporter, the Allana Group, made its biggest-ever political donation – ₹30 crore – to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the financial year 2024–25. The development was first reported by Scroll.in on 23 February 2026, and comes at a time when India’s meat exports are expanding globally, while violence and persecution under the garb of cow protection dominate domestic politics.

According to disclosures filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the donation was made through four firms linked to the group: Allanasons Private Limited, Frigerio Conserva Allana Private Limited, Frigorifico Allana Private Limited and Indagro Foods Private Limited.

The record contribution coincided with strong growth in India’s buffalo meat export industry. Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that the country’s beef exports crossed $4 billion in 2025, the first time the sector has reached that level since 2018. India is now the second-largest beef exporter globally.

The Allana Group itself reported a similar surge in business. Allanasons Private Limited, the group’s flagship export company, recorded revenue exceeding ₹10,000 crore, also for the first time since 2018. According to filings with the Registrar of Companies, the firm’s revenue rose to ₹10,320 crore in 2024–25.

Speaking to Scroll.in, Fauzan Alavi, Executive Director of the Allana Group, said the company saw “positive transformations” taking place under the current government.

He said the group had “endeavoured to contribute positively towards the further development and growth of a Viksit Bharat,” and praised the government’s economic policies, including tax reforms and changes to the goods and services tax framework.

Meanwhile, the Allana Group’s political contributions have evolved over time. In 2013–14 it donated ₹2 crore to the BJP, followed by ₹50 lakh in 2014–15. In 2019, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on more than 100 premises linked to the group and later alleged that the company had evaded taxes worth nearly ₹2,000 crore. That same year, the group purchased electoral bonds worth ₹7 crore, including ₹5 crore donated to the Shiv Sena and ₹2 crore to the BJP. Over the following years, the Allana Group continued to make political donations, including ₹2 crore through one of its subsidiaries in 2023–24.

The latest ₹30 crore contribution represents a sharp increase compared to previous years. Observers say the timing of the donation coincides with a period of renewed growth for India’s meat export industry as companies seek to expand into new markets after earlier disruptions in trade routes.