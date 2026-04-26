What Makes or Breaks a Case

Hanumangarh, Rajasthan: Testimony was underway that day in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. The case involved the recovery of narcotics. A police constable stood in the witness box since he was considered a key witness in the matter. The Public Prosecutor questioned him. The constable replied, "I know nothing about it. I had stepped away at that moment to relieve myself."

A stunned silence fell over the courtroom for a few moments. This was the very case in which the same police constable had been cited as an eyewitness to the recovery. Advocate Dinesh Kumar Dadhich, who was arguing the case as a Special Public Prosecutor at the time, still vividly recalls that day. He told 101Reporters that, for a fleeting moment, it felt as though the entire case had slipped through their fingers. However, relying on other corroborating evidence, they managed to salvage it.

This is not merely an isolated incident, it offers a glimpse into the world in which a Public Prosecutor operates on a daily basis — a world where every case is not solely a matter of law, but rather a complex interplay of the legal system, procedural protocols, and human behaviour.

Dadhich completed his LLB in 2001 and began practising criminal law that very April. Based on his extensive legal experience, he was appointed as a Public Prosecutor on two separate occasions, first as a Special Public Prosecutor in the Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (I) from 2009 to 2014, and subsequently in the Special Court (NDPS Act Cases) from 2019 to 2025. He is currently engaged in private legal practice. Over the course of this tenure, he handled thousands of cases. 101 Reporters interviewed Dadhich to gain a deeper understanding of the inherent difficulties and challenges involved in the work of a Public Prosecutor.