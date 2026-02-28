‘Every Sentence is Pronounced with Patience and Caution’: A Judge on the Gaps in POCSO Cases

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A few years ago, retired justice Ratanlal Mund presided over a case where a man was accused of impregnating his minor daughter. The allegation, made by his wife, led to his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. But the Forensic Science Laboratory report later revealed that he was not the biological father of the foetus, and the real culprit could not be found.

“Had the police investigated the matter properly in the beginning, the real culprit would not have escaped,” said Mund, a retired special judge in the POCSO court in Rajasthan. “If the blood samples of suspects, neighbours and people who were in contact with the girl were taken and sent for DNA testing at that time, a case could have been made out later.”

Mund told 101Reporters that the case illustrated how delays and lapses at the investigation stage can derail justice and how the judge has to be watchful while dealing with sensitive cases under the POCSO Act.

“From the very first day a first information report reaches the POCSO court, the judge has to be on a watch,” he said. “If there are shortcomings, instructions to address them should be given to the police officer concerned. And while accepting the chargesheet, care must be taken that no evidence is excluded, and the FIR should be checked for its content.”

Mund became a judicial officer in 1996 and later served as a POCSO judge in Ajmer and Merta City for five-and-a-half years. He held various positions, including that of civil judge, judicial magistrate, additional chief judicial magistrate, chief judicial magistrate, additional district judge and family court judge at 15 locations in the state.

Explaining the functioning of courts established exclusively to deal with cases under the Act, he said that the first response in such instances is to conduct the victim’s medical examination.

“Following proper procedure is very important. The doctor has to seal the clothes themselves before sending them to the forensic science laboratory. But sometimes care is not taken. The station house officer takes the clothes and keeps them in the police station for a long time before they are sent for investigation.”

He also said statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code should be recorded within 24 hours. “However, they are not always recorded. There could also be an attempt to change the girl’s statement so that the accused gets bail. Later, under pressure, the parents also often change their statements in court. In such cases, the court cannot do anything even if it wants to.”

Delhi High Court advocate Shiv Kumar Yadav said many cases collapse because families themselves resist filing complaints when the accused is a close relative. Delays in registering FIRs weaken evidence and complicate prosecution.

Priyanka (name changed), from a small district village in Uttar Pradesh, was a minor in September 2022 and working part-time at a marriage hall reception. The manager allegedly tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he offered her money and later raped her at knifepoint. She spent ten days going to the police station before the FIR was finally registered.

Since then, she has been attending court hearings for two years. The accused is out on bail. Her education and job prospects were disrupted. Her lawyer said the police initially pressured the family to “settle the matter”. Relatives also visited her home and the police station, urging compromise. The FIR was registered only because the girl insisted on pursuing the case.

About instances where child victims change their statements out of fear or under pressure, he said, “Such cases are only 10 to 15%. Often, the investigating agency or the cooperating agency comes under some pressure. Legally and morally, this should not be done.” He added that POCSO courts see more cases related to girls from economically and socially weaker sections, and some families are unable to report incidents due to pressure.

In another case, a four-year-old child was abused repeatedly by school staff. Six years later, when she was brought to identify the accused, their appearance had changed, and the teachers were not present; only the gatekeeper and cleaner. The child could not identify them. They were granted bail. The case continues.

Instances of negligence by police officers and doctors have also surfaced. In a POCSO case in Chittorgarh, there was a contradiction between the doctor’s report and the statement given in court. Even then, the judge sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment. In cases against negligent officers, courts often pass orders directing higher authorities to take action. However, action is taken only in very few cases.

According to Mund, many cases come up where people were falsely implicated, and evidence was fabricated. Though courts write to the departments concerned to act against erring officers, action was taken only in very few cases. “In most cases, after a cursory investigation, the file is closed, saying that the officer concerned is not at fault. This process is not very effective,” he noted.