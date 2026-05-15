UP Police Charge Journalist and Activist Under NSA in Noida Workers’ Protest Case—Allege ₹1 Crore Foreign Funding

Uttar Pradesh Police on 13 May 2026 invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against journalist Satyam Verma and student activist Aakriti Choudhary in connection with the April 2026 workers’ protest in Noida. On 15 May 2026, they further allege that over ₹1 crore in foreign funds were used to organise the agitation.

The move comes a month after factory workers across Noida launched demonstrations demanding higher wages and improved working conditions. The protests, which began on 10 April 2026, turned violent on 13 April, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone pelting reported across industrial sectors in the city.

Police said more than 40,000 workers had gathered across over 80 locations during the agitation. Authorities alleged that protesters vandalised more than 100 factories and set several vehicles on fire. Hundreds were attempted across dozens of criminal cases.

In a statement issued on 14 May 2026, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said Verma and Choudhary, both linked by police to the workers’ organisation Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, had played a “significant role” in “violence, arson and spread of disorder” during the protests.

Police officials said CCTV footage, electronic evidence, social media activity and intelligence reports linked the accused to efforts to mobilise crowds and spread provocative messages. Authorities also described them as “outsiders” who allegedly sought to exploit the labour unrest to disturb law and order.

“Consequently, action has been initiated against both accused persons under the National Security Act,” the police said in a statement. The two have been accused of criminal conspiracy, attempted murder and endangering public safety. The NSA allows preventive detention without trial for up to one year.

On 15 May 2026, the police further claimed that more than ₹1 crore had been transferred into Verma’s bank accounts from foreign countries in dollars, pounds and euros. Investigators alleged that the money was later transferred across multiple personal accounts and that organisations linked to Verma were under scrutiny.