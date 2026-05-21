“Manmarzi Ka Dusra Arth Taanashahi”: Delhi HC Sentences YouTuber to Six Months in Jail for Equating Judiciary with Dictatorship

Delhi High Court on 16 May 2026 sentenced YouTuber and advocate Gulshan Pahuja to six months imprisonment under multiple charges of criminal contempt of court and a fine of ₹2,000 for each count of contempt. The court held that Pahuja’s videos, which equated courts with a dictatorship, scandalised the judiciary and lowered the authority of courts.

The order, passed by a division bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja, was released on 18 May 2026. The Bench remarked that it was imposing ‘the maximum punishment’ under criminal contempt proceedings, saying, “We also find that by not imposing adequate punishment on him, we may encourage him to repeat these acts in future and to embolden him in doing the same.”

The case centred on videos uploaded on Pahuja’s YouTube channel, “Fight 4 Judicial Reforms”, where he interviewed advocates Shiv Narayan Sharma and Deepak Singh and made allegations against judicial officers. According to the court, the videos contained derogatory remarks against judges and court functioning.

Three judicial officers had brought the videos and related banners to the attention of the Delhi High Court, leading to suo motu contempt proceedings.

The bench observed that Pahuja had personally attacked judicial officers and suggested that litigants whose matters came before those officers should not expect justice. The court earlier held that the intent behind the videos was to scandalise judicial officers and lower the image of the judiciary in the eyes of the public.

The two advocates featured in the interviews later tendered unconditional apologies before the court. They stated that they had neither consented to the uploading of the interviews online nor were aware of the objectionable thumbnails and banners used alongside the videos. The court accepted their explanations and dropped contempt proceedings against them.