Four Cops Suspended After Police Encounter of Bharat Tiwari Despite His Surrender, Family Claims He was Social Worker

THE POLICE ENCOUNTER of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a resident of Billauti village in Bhojpur district of Bihar, has created unrest in the region as many, including the minsters, question on whether the encounter was even necessary.

In a viral video recorded by Bharat Tiwari, he is seen holding a pistol near the police while he asks whether his “demands” will be fulfilled.

In the video, the 28-year-old is asking the police to assure him that political leaders will fulfill their promises and not lie to the public while holding a pistol. The encounter reportedly came after Tiwari let go of the gun. In the viral video he said that he sees that now there is no need to waive his pistol after Police assured him that his demands will be heard. He is also seen throwing his pistol towards the cops surrendering to them before announcing he is still doubtful about Police’s action.

After the news broke that police shot him dead in an encounter, the video of him visibly surrendering on camera started circulating on the internet, sparking outrage among the public. In a statement by his family, they told the media that Bharat was mentally unstable, but the encounter was totally unnecessary. The police also acknowledges Bharat’s mental instability and has suspended four officers so far.

Family’s Response to Bharat’s Death

Speaking to the media, Bharat’s mother said that her son was mentally unstable and had surrendered, yet he was shot five times.

Bharat was the middle child of the four siblings. According to his elder brother Vasant Tiwari and younger brother Chandan Tiwari, Bharat used to raise his voice on local social issues. The family maintains that they do not know how he got the pistol

The family claims they were not allowed to meet or see him after he surrendered. Bharat’s mother claims he was shot five times after he had already surrendered. His father, Kashinath Tiwari, told the media that Bharat was preparing to open an electric bike showroom in Bilauti village and had even acquired a license for the same. The family demands an impartial investigation into this matter. “Bharat will not come back, but I want justice. I want the people, who deliberately killed him in a fake encounter, to be punished,” Kashinath said.

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Four Cops Suspended, Investigation Underway: Bihar Minister

After the video of Bharat Tiwari’s surrender went viral, locals erupted in anger. Reportedly Bharat’s remains were given to the family on Thursday midnight, June 18, 2026. The public blocked the Ara-Buxar Expressway in protest and pelted stones at the police. They were later removed after police lathi-charged to clear the route.

According to reports Bharat was raising issues related to flooding and erosion in his area, due to which village dwellings and farms were in danger. When no one paid heed to his demands, he posed with a pistol on social media, leading to a police complaint against him. When police came to enquire about his antics, Bharat laid out his demands.

In the viral video, Bharat is seen surrendering his weapon after Police assures him that his demands will be heard. However, he warns that he is still skeptical about police’s action and his safety.

Mithilesh Tiwari, the Education Minister of Bihar, addressed the incident to the media. He said, “This is an unfortunate incident. The boy who was encountered also displayed inappropriate behaviour on social media, which was not right. However, the police should have investigated his criminal background first. Even if an encounter was necessary, it should have been a 'half encounter' instead of a full one."

The minister further assured the public that the Bihar government is taking this matter seriously and has suspended four police officers. He said, “A thorough investigation will be done and whoever is guilty will be punished.”



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