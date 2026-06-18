BJP Leader, 2 Others Burnt Alive in Chhattisgarh Over Sand Mining Dispute; 4 Arrested

ON JUNE 16, 2026, three people were killed in Naugain village, Chhattisgarh, allegedly in connection with a longstanding dispute over a sand mining case. Among the three victims, reports suggest that BJP leader Bharat Singh was also involved. According to media reports, the victims were killed after their SUV was allegedly trapped between trucks and then set on fire.

The shocking incident occurred in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh late on the night of June 16, 2026, when reports emerged that three people had been killed and two others injured in a fire. Bharat Singh, also known as Lalla Singh, was the former vice president of the Janpad Panchayat. According to an exclusive report by NDTV, Singh was at the scene to hold discussions regarding a sand quarry, but tragedy struck when the negotiations allegedly turned into a horrific incident.

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Singh's family told NDTV that he was deliberately lured to the location and killed. So far, the police have arrested four suspects, while the names of nine people have been linked to the case. The police have arrested Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi, and Mannu Tripathi. Investigators claimed that the vehicle carrying Singh was allegedly surrounded by other vehicles to trap it. The report further stated that the SUV was completely blocked from both the front and rear in order to trap the occupants before it was set ablaze.

Aside from the BJP leader, Virendra Singh and Nagendra Singh, Bharat Singh’s cousin also died in the attack.

What Was the Sand Mining Dispute?

Reports suggest that tensions over the sand quarry had allegedly existed between two groups — Bharat Singh's family, which had received control of the sand mining area, and BJP leader Manoj Tripathi's family. Locals claimed that the dispute was linked to the right to control the transportation of sand. The tensions reportedly escalated after questions were raised regarding the distribution of money generated from the quarries.

The police have stated that the investigation into the fire is still ongoing. A preliminary inquiry has pointed to the longstanding dispute over the sand quarry as the reason behind the clash between the Tripathi and Thakur factions. Suresha Chaubey, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), claimed that the SUV was set ablaze during a confrontation between the two groups. A physical altercation reportedly broke out after 9 p.m., leading to the incident that claimed three lives.

[Edited by Harsh Pandey]

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