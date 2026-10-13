“If Law and Order is Not Your Domain, Resign Now”: Congress Kerala Under Fire for Asking CJI Surya Kant to Resign; Supreme Court Bar Association Rebukes Party's Social Media Post

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ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2026, a statement circulated on social media in which the Congress Kerala account on X asked the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, to resign. The Congress made the statement in response to a remark by the CJI, reported by the Press Trust of India, in which he said, “Matter of law and order, not my domain.” Reacting to the statement, the Congress asked him to resign if law and order was not his domain.
Following this, several bodies representing Supreme Court lawyers condemned the remarks, stating that such statements undermine the dignity of the judiciary. In a statement dated October 12, 2026, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said that such remarks circulating on social media belittle the institution of the judiciary. The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) also expressed strong opposition to the statement.
In its post on X, the Congress Kerala unit wrote, “Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it.” The account has since deleted the post. The party said that the person responsible for the post had been removed and that it was published without prior approval from the party leadership.
The controversy comes amid ongoing protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
On Sunday, October 11, 2026, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA Bloc leaders sent a letter to CJI Surya Kant requesting an appointment. However, he declined to meet them, stating that the issues they wanted to discuss were already under consideration before the Supreme Court. He reportedly said that such a meeting would undermine the principles of judicial independence and the separation of powers in India.
The following day, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA Bloc leaders, student organizations and supporters, participated in the ‘Chalo Dilli(March to Delhi)’ march towards the Supreme Court against the CEC. A total of 11 leaders filed a writ petition naming Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar has come under scrutiny, with protesters, opposition parties and student organizations demanding his resignation and accountability. The protests follow allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out across the country. A report published by The Indian Express claimed that differences had emerged between the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two election commissioners, which became a key trigger for the protests.
Both organizations condemned the circulation of the social media post calling for the resignation of Chief Justice Surya Kant, stating that such remarks belittle the institution of the judiciary. The SCBA passed a resolution dated October 12, 2026, stating that anyone facing a problem could approach the judiciary in accordance with the law.
“Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice,” the resolution stated, as quoted by LiveLaw.
The association also urged its members and other individuals to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court. The resolution was signed by SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel.
SCAORA also condemned the post in a statement dated October 12, 2026, signed by its Honorary Secretary, Yugandhara Pawar Jha. The association expressed strong disapproval of the statement circulating in the public domain that called for the CJI's resignation.
“The judiciary is a constitutional institution entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens,” the statement read.
SCAORA further stated that any concerns regarding judicial functionaries should be raised through legal procedures and appropriate constitutional channels. It said that the public statement belittled the dignity of the office and undermined public confidence in the institution.
The association also urged everyone to uphold the dignity of the Supreme Court, stating, “The judicial process must be allowed to function independently, without pressure or interference.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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