“If Law and Order is Not Your Domain, Resign Now”: Congress Kerala Under Fire for Asking CJI Surya Kant to Resign; Supreme Court Bar Association Rebukes Party's Social Media Post

The controversy comes amid ongoing protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

On Sunday, October 11, 2026, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA Bloc leaders sent a letter to CJI Surya Kant requesting an appointment. However, he declined to meet them, stating that the issues they wanted to discuss were already under consideration before the Supreme Court. He reportedly said that such a meeting would undermine the principles of judicial independence and the separation of powers in India.

The following day, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA Bloc leaders, student organizations and supporters, participated in the ‘Chalo Dilli(March to Delhi)’ march towards the Supreme Court against the CEC. A total of 11 leaders filed a writ petition naming Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar has come under scrutiny, with protesters, opposition parties and student organizations demanding his resignation and accountability. The protests follow allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out across the country. A report published by The Indian Express claimed that differences had emerged between the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two election commissioners, which became a key trigger for the protests.