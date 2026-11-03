“Impermissible and incompatible with secular character”: Centre tells Delhi HC about removal of century-old Qadeemi Masjid for Central Vista Project

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THE CENTURY-OLD Qadeemi Masjid in Krishi Bhawan is set to be removed for the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Centre has informed the Delhi High Court. The matter was heard in court on November 2, 2026. The government said that a religious building inside a government office complex is “impermissible and incompatible with the secular character” of government property and hence will be removed from the office complex. Centre submitted these details in an affidavit to the High Court.
The government said that Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular buildings. “Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular public premises, dedicated exclusively to governmental, administrative and public service functions. The establishment or retention of a permanent religious structure, or a demand for one, within the confines of a central government office complex is impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of Government property,” the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in its affidavit as quoted by Indian Express.
“The public land situated within a central administrative zone cannot be encumbered by any permanent religious reservation," the government wrote. It further mentioned that another mosque is located at India Gate within a radius of two kilometres. The Centre said that the mosque is fully functional and can serve as a nearby prayer facility for devotees seeking one.
On November 2, 2026, the matter was heard by Justice Anish Dayal, who asked the government if there are any rules against providing prayer spaces for any community in a government area. He further requested that counsel Nishant Gautam communicate with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta about the case. The next hearing is scheduled for November 23, 2026.
The government submitted the affidavit after the caretaking committee of Qadeemi Masjid moved the High Court, fearing the mosque's demolition. The matter was heard earlier on September 17, 2026, when the committee told the court that it did not want the government’s project to stop but sought a prayer facility in the new structure.
Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, who represented the committee, said that the petitioner's demands were reasonable and that a nearby place for holding prayers should be provided as permitted under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.
The “Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan” is being implemented by the Centre, under which the redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 at Plot No. 120 will be covered. This will include the footprint of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan, which will be reconstructed. The Land and Development Office (L&DO) said in the affidavit that the construction is a public project of national importance.
The L&DO further mentioned that the mosque is situated in the compound of Krishi Bhawan, which falls within the project site, and hence it is required to be removed. The Centre said that the land belongs to the government and hence cannot be reserved for any religious purpose. It also mentioned an agreement executed in November 1940 between the government and the secretary of Jama Masjid's managing committee.
According to the agreement, the mosque was only allowed to hold prayers on the land without any ownership rights. Hence, the government said that the demolition would not affect fundamental rights, as the place is situated on government land. It further maintained that the government is the owner of the land and is therefore not compelled to allot any separate space for the mosque within the Krishi Bhawan compound or the Central Secretariat complex.
The mosque in question is Qadeemi Masjid which is more than 100-year-old. It is situated in the office complex of Krishi Bhawan. Bar and Bench quoted the mosque as having been built before the government building and having served as a place of worship for Muslim employees working there and in neighbouring government offices. It was later declared a Waqf property in 1970.
[Rh/VP/VS]
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