“Impermissible and incompatible with secular character”: Centre tells Delhi HC about removal of century-old Qadeemi Masjid for Central Vista Project

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project

The “Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan” is being implemented by the Centre, under which the redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 at Plot No. 120 will be covered. This will include the footprint of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan, which will be reconstructed. The Land and Development Office (L&DO) said in the affidavit that the construction is a public project of national importance.

The L&DO further mentioned that the mosque is situated in the compound of Krishi Bhawan, which falls within the project site, and hence it is required to be removed. The Centre said that the land belongs to the government and hence cannot be reserved for any religious purpose. It also mentioned an agreement executed in November 1940 between the government and the secretary of Jama Masjid's managing committee.

According to the agreement, the mosque was only allowed to hold prayers on the land without any ownership rights. Hence, the government said that the demolition would not affect fundamental rights, as the place is situated on government land. It further maintained that the government is the owner of the land and is therefore not compelled to allot any separate space for the mosque within the Krishi Bhawan compound or the Central Secretariat complex.

The mosque in question is Qadeemi Masjid which is more than 100-year-old. It is situated in the office complex of Krishi Bhawan. Bar and Bench quoted the mosque as having been built before the government building and having served as a place of worship for Muslim employees working there and in neighbouring government offices. It was later declared a Waqf property in 1970.

[Rh/VP/VS]