A Mosque Built by a Transgender Person Raises Questions About Faith and Belonging in Pakistan

When 46-year-old Rajab Ali, a transgender man, spent his life savings to build a mosque for his local community in Okara district of the Punjab province in Pakistan, he hoped it would bring goodwill and allow people to pray there without gender discrimination. Now that it is complete, however, his neighbors are harassing him for praying in it because he is transgender, known in Pakistan as Khawaja Sira (third gender), a community that has come under renewed attack in Pakistan.

A legal grey zone

In 2018, Pakistan’s parliament passed the Transgender Persons Act. The law grants transgender people equal rights and access to public spaces, including places of worship.

The new protections have drawn conservative backlash. In 2023, a federal court struck down certain provisions of the 2018 law, arguing that self-perceived gender identity is contrary to Islamic principles. Pakistan’s trans community has since faced a wave of violent attacks. Transgender people now face an uncertain future, with some of their hard-earned rights occupying a legal grey zone.

Daunting challenges

When Ali began constructing his mosque in December 2022, the pushback started almost immediately.

“Hatred started spreading in the community,” said Ali during an in-person interview with Global Voices at the mosque in December 2025. “People started saying they would not pray in a mosque built by a transgender person.”

As Ali pushed forward, neighbors stole items from the mosque and sent women to harass him. Motor parts, water taps and fans disappeared, forcing him to repeatedly replace them. “I’m not so wealthy,” Ali said. “So how can I keep replacing these things every day?” When he sought local help to manage the mosque, no one came forward. He put the project on hold for a year and a half, resuming construction in November 2025. Although the mosque is now complete, Ali fears further harassment from his neighbors.

See also: Inside the Koovagam Festival: A Sacred Celebration of the Transgender Community

Some residents, including Bilal, refused to pray in what he called a “transgender mosque.” Community member Javed Iqbal, however, said everyone should pray there, adding that those who refused should return Rajab’s savings so he could build a mosque where he would be respected and accepted.

Recently, as he’s tried to lead prayers, he finds some mosque-goers questioning his presence. According to Ali, they say things like “Where did this transgender come from?”

“I fear they could harm me,” he said.