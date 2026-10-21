Two Bangladeshi Nationals Executed in Saudi Arabia Over "Indecent Acts" at a Mosque; Prison Documents Reveal Couple Was Not Officially Charged With Death Sentence

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The ministry named the two as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency according to Gulf News. Various media reports also claimed them to be a couple but according to The Week it is not clear if they had been married to each other.

In a prisoners list, the consulate got on September 30, 2026 it was mentioned that Nazrul was caught on August 1, 2023, almost three years ago under Saudi Arabia’s cybercrime law and following a day later, Suety was also detained on charges of adultery.

According to the memo, Nazrul and Suety were held respectively at Jeddah Correctional Facility and Jeddah Women's Prison. Both were once also employed as cleaners for Al Majal Company.

Saudi Arabia Allegedly Never Informed Bangladesh About the Execution

According to The Daily Star the consulate general of Bangladesh was not informed about the execution. Bangladesh got to know about the execution from other media reports, Prothom Alo reported.

Bangladesh has issued a note verbale, used for the diplomatic means, to the Saudi foreign ministry seeking their for formal acknowledgement on the matter concerned.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Shama Obaed Islam, said the government is looking forward to getting a reply from Saudi Arabia about the nature of crime and legal process, the BBC reports.

The Daily Star further reported that both were included in the list of prisoners.