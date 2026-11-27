The court , however, questioned why the petitioner had directly approached the Supreme Court. "You could have filed a complaint. Why Article 32 petition?" the Bench asked. The petitioner's lawyer then clarified that he was not seeking any criminal action or punishment for the Italian politician. He wanted the videos to be taken down from social media and the Telangana government to ensure that no foreign politician makes similar remarks at events in India in the future.

However, the Court still refused to intervene in the plea and said, “You should take up the cause that the government should be able to regulate the freedom of speech of the citizens of this country. Then you talk about foreigners. Dismissed.” The petition argued that Filibeck's remarks, which were circulating online, could influence public opinion about the Indian government and create dissatisfaction towards the elected government.

The petitioner also referred to the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and said, “The Petitioner accordingly seeks examination of whether the conduct complained of was consistent with the conditions governing the entry and stay of the concerned foreign representative and whether the competent authorities duly examined the same.”

The plea also demanded that the Congress-led Telangana government apologise for the incident and ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future.