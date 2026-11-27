AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON FRIDAY, November 27, 2026, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea seeking the removal of social media posts and videos of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck. During the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana, Filibeck raised the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod”, questioning the democratic system of India
. The plea was heard by a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh, who rejected it after hearing Advocate Syed Rizwan Ahmed.
Ahmed sought directions from the Supreme Court to take down the videos from social media platforms and initiate an SIT probe into the Italian leader’s remarks on vote theft. He also sought regulations for speeches made by foreign nationals at events organised in India. He submitted that Filibeck, the Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), was among the people who attended the summit organised by the Opposition party and raised the slogan used by party leaders to target the ruling government and question the Indian election process.
The petitioner's counsel, advocate Syed Rizwan Ahmed, alleged that the Italian politician had interfered in India's domestic politics. He further mentioned that Filibeck criticised the government and expressed his support for the Opposition party. "(Filibeck) came from Italy. He is no commentator. He is a member of a regular opposition party. European socialist party. He chants the slogan and interprets it in English for foreign guests. Rahul Gandhi had explained to him very clearly that we cannot tolerate that," Ahmed said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
The court , however, questioned why the petitioner had directly approached the Supreme Court. "You could have filed a complaint. Why Article 32 petition?" the Bench asked. The petitioner's lawyer then clarified that he was not seeking any criminal action or punishment for the Italian politician. He wanted the videos to be taken down from social media and the Telangana government to ensure that no foreign politician makes similar remarks at events in India in the future.
However, the Court still refused to intervene in the plea and said, “You should take up the cause that the government should be able to regulate the freedom of speech of the citizens of this country. Then you talk about foreigners. Dismissed.” The petition argued that Filibeck's remarks, which were circulating online, could influence public opinion about the Indian government and create dissatisfaction towards the elected government.
The petitioner also referred to the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and said, “The Petitioner accordingly seeks examination of whether the conduct complained of was consistent with the conditions governing the entry and stay of the concerned foreign representative and whether the competent authorities duly examined the same.”
The plea also demanded that the Congress-led Telangana government apologise for the incident and ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future.
Filibeck made the remarks during the Bharat Summit 2026, held on November 13 and 14, 2026. The slogan raised by him translates to 'vote thief, leave your seat', which triggered a political controversy. The slogan is used by Opposition parties against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allege irregularities in India's election process. During his speech at the summit, Filibeck expressed his support for Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Filibeck also called for international support to defend democracy in India. His slogans and remarks drew criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Filibeck said that the PES, Congress and other political movements across the world were fighting for social justice, human rights and democracy.
“And together with the Indian Congress Party and many other players around the globe, we are part of a progressive alliance — political movements that believe in values like social justice, climate justice, human rights, and democracy. True democracy. Not the corrupted one, not the rigged one, not the fake one,” he said.
[Rh/VP/RS]
Suggested Reading: