Saturday, February 6, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

LG, Samsung Introduce Home Appliances For Pet Care

LG Electronics earlier this week introduced a washer and a dryer that come with steam functions that remove allergens

Pet care
Home appliances for pet care. Pixabay

South Korean home appliance makers are releasing products that highlight pet care features, industry insiders said on Saturday, as they target the growing number of consumers who live with companion animals. LG Electronics earlier this week introduced a washer and a dryer that come with steam functions that remove allergens.

LG said using pet care cycles on their new clothing care appliances will kill dog allergen or cat allergen by 99.99 percent in clothes. The company said its new 24-kg washing machine can also efficiently remove pet-related stains and odors in people’s clothes while upgrading the pet hair removal feature for its 17-kg dryer. The company released the washer with a price tag of $1,645.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Samsung unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered vacuum cleaner, the JetBot 90 AI+, at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 last month. Using the robot cleaner’s camera and sensors, Samsung also introduced SmartThings Pet, a companion animal care service where people can monitor their companion animals remotely through the company’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

ALSO READ: Samsung Electronics Introduces Its First-ever Water Purifier

Samsung plans to launch the JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner and its pet care service in South Korea and the United States in the first half of the year, reports Yonhap news agency. The company has been also promoting the Galaxy SmartTag as a useful tool to locate pets. Samsung said people can easily find their companion animals when the tracking tag, which utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy technology, is attached to their pet’s collar. Industry insiders said local electronics firms are expected to introduce more products and services that can support people living with companion animals. (IANS)

