Sunday, June 28, 2020
LGBT Community in Mexico Conducts World's Largest Online Pride Event

The event features the hashtag #ElOrgulloPermanece (#PrideEndures)

Mexico's LGBT community holds world's largest online pride event
LGBT Community in Mexico is all set to hold world's largest online pride event. Pixabay

Mexico’s LGBTQI community along with celebrities came together for the world’s largest online pride event, held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organized and coordinated by the Incluye T (Includes You) Committee, the event with the hashtag #ElOrgulloPermanece (#PrideEndures) took place on Saturday evening and was aired live on Youtube, Facebook and Mexican broadcaster Canal Once, reports Efe news.

The event focused on four main themes: recognition of trans childhoods; recognition of rights of diverse families; standardization of rights for all people across the country; and the timely detection and care for HIV along with the struggle for cross-sectional healthcare.

“Our fight has to be cross-sectional,” said the Incluye T Committee members, who read out a manifesto of the “world’s biggest digital march”, on the main channel.

In their statement, the organizers presented data about the widespread discrimination in Mexico towards the diversity in sexual orientations and gender identities.

According to information provided by non-profit Letra S, in 2019 one person was killed every third day in the country for their sexual or gender identity and only 10 percent of these cases were pursued and prosecuted as hate crimes.

Mexico's LGBT community holds world's largest online pride event
The Pride was declared a success and the hundreds of internet users who attended were thanked for participating. (Representational Image). Pixabay

With significant diversity in content, a festive atmosphere was ensured by the participation of Mexican celebrities such as Renee Goust, Daniella Spalla, Jesse & Joy, OV7, and Thalia, who expressed their commitment to the cause and emphasized that this culture belonged to the entire world.

Renowned singer Thalia kicked off the event in a video, reminding that the present, despite difficulties, offered an opportunity to think about how the world should be when it returns to the “new normalcy”.

Speeches were also held by officials from different institutions, such as Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who said she was proud of being the leader of a city that was a pioneer in rights for everyone.

The Pride was declared a success and the hundreds of internet users who attended were thanked for participating despite having to suppress their desire to go out on the streets demanding equality and celebrating, like every year, by filling the city with color and music.

A small group of people gathered on the capital’s central Paseo de la Reforma avenue holding rainbow flags, only to disperse soon as the call for an initial march after the physical presence of people was finally cancelled. (IANS)

