Tips to make first date pocket-friendly

In this economy, it's no wonder young Indian daters are all down for affordable dates! In 2021, Tinder revealed through its Future of Dating report that young singles around the globe prefer keeping dates simple and creative because going outside is expensive.

This year, the dating APP found that its members are turning to affordable dates as frugal flirting catches on. Young daters are following suit as 73 percent of them prefer simple dates to fancy ones according to Tinder's new ways of dating.