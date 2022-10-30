Modern Dating: 'Ghosting' is going out of fashion

It's not enjoyable to be "ghosted," and it might leave daters feeling bewildered, let down, or both. Before Halloween, dating App Tinder is advising single people to reconsider "ghosting" and instead to date in a more caring manner.

What exactly does "ghosting" mean? When someone you've been emailing or have seen in person suddenly vanishes into thin air without a trace, it's known as "ghosting." Ghosting can occur for a variety of reasons, such as boredom, fear of hurting someone, or the perception that time has simply flown by.

'Ghosting' can be an unfortunate by-product of dating culture which has emerged in recent years. However, recent data suggests that 'ghosting' might actually start to disappear. The App's own internal data reveals that its members aged 18-22 are less likely to 'ghost' than those over the age of 33. These Members aged 33 and above are 31 percent more likely to 'ghost' than their 18-22-year-old counterparts.