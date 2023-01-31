How to get better quality sleep

A factor that is often overlooked by many people is the importance of establishing a structured pre-bedtime routine as an aid for achieving better sleep.

In a recent Betway study, it was found that meditating for 30 minutes before bedtime delivered the best quality sleep to participants.

By contrast, popular activities such as mobile gaming and scrolling through social media were found to be detrimental to getting a good night’s sleep.

That latter point cements the thoughts of respected neuroscientist Matthew Walker in his 2017 best-selling book Why We Sleep .

Walker highlighted how society’s traditional bedtimes have been eroded, causing an increasing proportion of people to get less sleep.

“Midnight is no longer ‘mid night’,” he wrote. “For many of us, midnight is usually the time when we consider checking our email one last time – and we know what often happens in the protracted thereafter.

“Compounding the problem, we do not then sleep any longer into the morning hours to accommodate these later sleep-onset times. We cannot.

“Our circadian biology, and the insatiable early-morning demands of a post-industrial way of life , denies us the sleep we vitally need.”

While Walker’s words paint a rather grim picture of how people operate in the 21st century, fixing the problem is actually pretty easy.