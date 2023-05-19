What to Expect When Staying at a Pet-Friendly Hotel in Houston

By : Ivan D. Adams

Traveling with your furry friend is a wonderful experience, but it can be challenging to find the right accommodations that meet your needs. Luckily, pet-friendly hotels in Houston offer many amenities for pets and their owners. Here's what you can expect when staying at a pet-friendly hotel in Houston, along with some tips to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable.

Pet-Friendly Rooms

Pet-friendly hotels in Houston have designated rooms that allow pets. These rooms may have hard-surface flooring, pet beds, and other amenities to make your pet feel comfortable. Make sure to book a pet-friendly room in advance, as they can be limited in availability.

Many pet-friendly hotels in Houston offer outdoor areas where your pet can run and play. These can include fenced-in dog parks, grassy areas, or walking trails. Some hotels even have pet-specific amenities like dog washing stations and agility courses.

Pet-Sitting Services

If you need to leave your pet behind during your stay, some pet-friendly hotels in Houston offer pet-sitting services. These services can include in-room pet-sitting, where a professional pet sitter will come to your room and take care of your pet while you're out, or daycare services, where your pet can spend the day socializing with other animals.

Dog-Walking Services

If you prefer not to use pet-sitting services, many pet-friendly hotels in Houston offer dog-walking services. These services can include a hotel staff member taking your dog for a walk or run, or arranging for a professional dog-walking service to come to the hotel and take your pet out for some exercise.

Pet-Friendly Dining

Finding pet-friendly restaurants can be a challenge when traveling with pets, but some hotels offer on-site dining options that are pet-friendly. Look for hotels that have outdoor patios or restaurants that allow pets in certain areas. Some hotels even offer room service menus specifically for pets, which can be a fun and unique way to treat your furry friend.

Grooming Services

If your pet needs grooming during your stay, some pet-friendly hotels in Houston offer pet grooming services on-site. This can include everything from basic grooming services like baths and haircuts to more specialized services like nail trimming and ear cleaning. Some hotels even offer full-service spas for pets, complete with massage and aromatherapy treatments.

Pet Policies

When booking a pet-friendly hotel in Houston, it's important to check the hotel's pet policies. These can include information on things like pet fees, breed restrictions, weight limits, and the number of pets allowed per room. Make sure to read these policies carefully and ask any questions you may have before booking.