Delving into unique traditions and festivals celebrating chocolates

Chocolate, a universal delight, has woven itself into the fabric of diverse cultures worldwide. India's celebrations during Diwali and Raksha Bandhan, Switzerland's prestigious chocolate festivals, Mexico's reverence for chocolate during the Day of the Dead, and Japan's unique Valentine's Day and White Day traditions all demonstrate the profound significance of chocolate in various societies.

In this article, Zeba Kohli, chocolatier, entrepreneur, and author shares the rich history of chocolate in four countries, highlighting their unique customs and festivals revolving around this delightful indulgence.

India: Sweet Melodies of Festivals and Chocolate

India, a land of vibrant festivities, celebrates its love for chocolate on various occasions. Diwali, the festival of lights, witnesses the exchange of sweets, and chocolates have found their way into the traditional 'mithai' offerings. Families and friends exchange chocolate gift boxes as a symbol of prosperity and joy during Diwali. Furthermore, the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which honors the bond between brothers and sisters, involves the exchange of gifts. Chocolates have become a modern addition to these gifts, symbolising the sweetness of sibling love. Additionally, Valentine's Day has gained popularity in India, and chocolates have become a favored gift for expressing affection and

admiration.

Switzerland: The Chocolate Wonderland

Switzerland, often dubbed the "Chocolate Capital of the World," boasts a long-standing tradition of crafting exquisite chocolates. The Swiss have been perfecting the art of chocolate-making for centuries, and their chocolate festivals are a testament to their love for this delicacy. The Salon du Chocolat in Zurich attracts chocolate enthusiasts from around the world, where they can savor a vast array of artisanal chocolates and attend workshops conducted by renowned chocolatiers. Additionally, the Swiss celebrate Chocolatiers' Day, a national event dedicated to honoring the master chocolatiers and their creations. This festival showcases the rich diversity of Swiss chocolate-making techniques and flavours, making it a delightful experience for both locals and tourists.