80% Of People Can’t Go Back After Wearing Frontal Lace Wigs

Frontal lace wigs: Coverage extends from the forehead to the entire top.

Firstly, we need to understand the essential differences between it and traditional lace wigs. Lace front wigs usually only cover the area about 5 to 8 centimeters behind the hairline of the forehead, with the rest using mechanical weaving techniques.

The limitation of this design is that only the lace covered area can achieve natural stitching, and the hair seams of other parts can only be fixed in one direction and cannot be changed arbitrarily.

The lace of frontal lace wigs extends from the hairline of the forehead to the back of the head, covering the entire area of the head. This means that you can sew at any position on the top, as you would with real hair, without exposing any hairnet marks. This expansion of coverage has led to an exponential increase in styling possibilities.

The data best illustrates the problem: users wearing traditional wigs can only achieve an average of 2 to 3 fixed seam splitting methods. Users who wear frontal lace wigs can achieve more than 10 styling options. That’s why more and more stylists are recommending them to those who want to change their look every day.

The core craftsmanship of frontal lace wigs

The reason why the frontal lace wigs can achieve arbitrary stitching is hidden in 2 core processes: manual crochet and biomimetic technology.

Firstly, the density and direction of hand crochet are natural. In traditional mechanism wigs, the hair strands are arranged uniformly, so regular grids are inevitably exposed when dividing. And the frontal lace wig, each strand of hair is hand crocheted onto the lace. So it can simulate the natural growth pattern of hair.

Next is the application of biomimetic scalp technology. A high-end frontal lace wig will add a layer of faux skin coating underneath the lace to simulate the skin tone and texture of a real scalp. This design makes the split look like hair growing out naturally. Even under strong light or close observation, the slit area presents a visual effect.

More importantly, it allows you to sew freely without damaging the wig. Today can be the temperament score, tomorrow can be the age reduction score, and the day after tomorrow can be the retro Z-score. Many users have reported that after wearing a frontal lace wig, they can finally style the wig like they would with real hair.

Frontal lace wigs: Freedom of styling.

For wig users, a high ponytail is a daunting forbidden zone. Because ponytails can pull and stretch hair strands, exposing the scalp. The lace of the frontal lace wig covers the entire top of the head, and when tied up in a ponytail, the taut hair still has transparent lace and a biomimetic scalp underneath.

Maruko’s head is no longer impossible. When all the hair is curled up, the naturalness of the top and hairline becomes the standard for testing wigs. The frontal lace wig allows the scalp to still present a natural feel after hair styling. Half-tied hair, braided hair, bangs, and other complex hairstyles are also not a problem.

Why must frontal lace wigs be paired with human hair?

Although the frontal lace wig brings styling freedom, it requires higher standards for hair material: it must be a real hair wig. The limitations of synthetic hair will be magnified on it. When you frequently change the seams or tie up your hair, it is prone to irreversible creases and deformations that cannot be repaired by heating.

Even more deadly is that the reflection of synthetic hair at the seams is completely different from that of human hair, presenting a plastic-like appearance under strong light. The natural elasticity of human hair allows it to withstand pulling and can quickly return to its original state after being loosened.

Its scale structure can reflect a soft and natural luster, perfectly blending with the transparent texture of lace. Most importantly, human hair wigs allow you to use electric heating tools for secondary styling. The repurchase rate of it is more than 3 times higher than that of synthetic hair.

