A Principal in Tamil Nadu Takes His Students on a Flight Trip to Chennai: His Gesture Wins Hearts Online

For many people today, flying on an airplane may not seem like a big deal. But for others, especially children from underprivileged backgrounds, it remains a dream. Since childhood, many of us imagine how exciting it would be to fly high above the clouds. For some children, however, that dream never seems possible. This is the story of a school principal who decided to make that dream come true for his students.

Michael Raj, a government school principal in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, turned an ordinary classroom lesson into a life-changing experience for his students. He heads Government Middle School in Kondanur village, a small school with about 100 students and only five teachers. Most of the children come from economically modest families, where travelling by airplane is almost unimaginable.

The idea began during a classroom lesson about the Wright brothers, the pioneers of aviation. While discussing the history of flight, Michael Raj asked the students about their dreams. The children spoke about different ambitions, but one wish stood out—many of them said they wanted to fly in an airplane at least once in their lives.