A Principal in Tamil Nadu Takes His Students on a Flight Trip to Chennai: His Gesture Wins Hearts Online

During a lesson about the Wright brothers, students told their principal they dreamed of flying in an airplane at least once.
Principal Michael Raj challenged students to memorise multiplication tables from 1 to 20, selecting 20 students who succeeded for the trip.
Using his savings and community support, he arranged a Madurai–Chennai flight and educational tour, earning widespread praise online.
For many people today, flying on an airplane may not seem like a big deal. But for others, especially children from underprivileged backgrounds, it remains a dream. Since childhood, many of us imagine how exciting it would be to fly high above the clouds. For some children, however, that dream never seems possible. This is the story of a school principal who decided to make that dream come true for his students.
Michael Raj, a government school principal in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, turned an ordinary classroom lesson into a life-changing experience for his students. He heads Government Middle School in Kondanur village, a small school with about 100 students and only five teachers. Most of the children come from economically modest families, where travelling by airplane is almost unimaginable.
The idea began during a classroom lesson about the Wright brothers, the pioneers of aviation. While discussing the history of flight, Michael Raj asked the students about their dreams. The children spoke about different ambitions, but one wish stood out—many of them said they wanted to fly in an airplane at least once in their lives.
Touched by their response, the principal decided to make their dream a reality. At the same time, he wanted to encourage the children to study harder. He announced a challenge: any student who could memorise and recite multiplication tables from 1 to 20 would qualify for a special airplane trip.
“We told the students that anyone who could memorise and recite multiplication tables from 1 to 20 and up to the 16th table completely would be taken on the airplane trip. The students were thrilled and began practising enthusiastically,” he said, as quoted by India Today.
The challenge created great excitement among the students, who began practising diligently in the hope of earning a seat on the flight. After the competition, 20 students were selected for the journey.
To organise the trip, Michael Raj used his own savings and also received support from friends, relatives, teachers, and villagers. The flight tickets alone cost around ₹1.9 lakh.
The journey began with the students travelling by train to Thiruparankundram in Madurai district, after which they were taken by van to the airport. From Madurai, the group boarded an IndiGo flight to Chennai, marking the first time many of the children had ever travelled by air.
The trip was planned as an educational tour as well. In Chennai, the students visited several well-known places, including the Birla Planetarium, Marina Beach, Valluvar Kottam, and the Arignar Anna Zoological Park. After the two-day trip, the group returned home by train.
The initiative has received widespread praise online. A video of the children sitting inside the airplane has gone viral on social media, where their smiles and excitement have touched many hearts. Smiles, excitement, and pure happiness can be seen on the children’s faces as they wave at the camera with great enthusiasm.
Many users applauded the teacher for going beyond traditional classroom teaching. One user wrote, “These children didn’t just learn numbers; they learned that their world is much bigger than they imagined.” Another commented, “What a thoughtful gesture from the teacher. These children will remember this moment for the rest of their lives.”
Another user wrote, “Kudos to the teacher. Special wishes to him and to such teachers who help shape children into responsible citizens.” The user also tagged the Chief Minister’s Office of Tamil Nadu, suggesting that teachers like him should be honoured for their noble work.
Many others praised the gesture, saying the children would remember this experience for the rest of their lives. Though the trip may seem small, the opportunity to fly for the first time filled the children with joy and confidence. More importantly, it showed them how vast the world is beyond the four walls of their classroom.
Through this simple yet meaningful effort, the principal has received widespread appreciation for giving his students an unforgettable experience—their very first airplane journey.
