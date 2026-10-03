Social Media Hasn’t Killed Personal Style, It’s Killed How We Communicate It

This summer, social media was filled with posts declaring that almost anything was “kinda chic”. Repeating outfits was kinda chic. Being overdressed was kinda chic. Doing something unfashionable could, apparently, also be kinda chic.

But can you remember the content of many individual “kinda chic” posts now? Probably not. What is much easier to remember is the format itself: the language, the rhythm, the way an ordinary behaviour or object was reframed as evidence of taste.

That distinction tells us something important about fashion online. We often worry that social media is making everyone dress the same, but perhaps the greater similarity lies in how we communicate being fashionable.

Social media does not only circulate products and trends, it circulates recognisable ways of presenting them. A city street or a zebra crossing becomes the setting for an outfit photograph. Coffee appears alongside carefully placed handbags. Hotels, holidays and fashion events become backdrops. Accessories are photographed in close-up, bodies adopt familiar poses and captions perform effortlessness even when the accompanying image is highly composed.

The individual content changes but the mode of communication often does not.

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Fashion has always depended on shared meanings. Clothes can distinguish us precisely because other people understand something about what they signify. Cowboy boots, a Chanel jacket or a football shirt come with cultural associations long before an individual wears them.

When difference starts to use the same language

In a study of 390 Instagram posts from three established luxury fashion influencers between 2022 and 2024, I examined how fashion meaning was constructed through combinations of pose, location, styling, captions, editing and cultural references.

What I found was not simply repetition of particular brands or garments, but recurring ways of making fashion understandable.

Some posts communicated aspiration through polished styling, exclusive settings or access to fashion events. Others used everyday routines, informal language and familiar places to create relatability. Cultural knowledge, industry connections, humour and lifestyle storytelling introduced other ways of signalling authority and taste.

These practices frequently overlapped. An expensive outfit could be photographed on an ordinary street. An exclusive event might be accompanied by an informal caption. Highly controlled imagery could be placed alongside coffee, travel or mundane moments of everyday life.