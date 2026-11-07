5 things that feel like luxuries but are actually basic needs

LUXURY, a term traditionally associated with designer labels, expensive trips, fancy dining, and big purchases that reflect someone's status, has slowly started to mean something different. Many people are rethinking the idea of luxury, especially as the cost of living continues to rise and financial mindfulness becomes more important. We live in a world where even the most basic things can feel like a luxury.

From having enough time to rest to being able to afford a comfortable life without constantly worrying about money, things that should be normal have somehow become privileges. The things we often treat as modern status symbols are actually fundamental human needs. People have started realising that luxury is not always about expensive things but also about the comfort and peace of mind they bring. Here are five things that feel like luxury but are actually basic needs.