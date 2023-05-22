The Kerala Story inspired a women to file case against Conversion

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a shocking case of Jihad from the Khajrana community has come to light. The girl claims that a young man gave her a Hindu name to become friends with her.
Then, pretending to marry her, he began to physically abuse her. The child claims that she became aware that the same thing was occurring to her after watching the movie "The Kerala Story." After that, she summoned the bravery to report the teenager to the police.
The young person has been arrested and a case has been filed, according to a police officer. According to sources, the accused Mohd Faizan Khan resides in Khajrana's Haroon Colony.
The victim, who practices Hinduism, resides in the vicinity of the Khajrana police station, according to media reports. The young woman admitted to the police that she once attended coaching. He was conversing with a young man throughout this time.
The young man had identified himself as a Hindu at the time. He deceived the girl in this way, entangling her in the web of love.
However, it was eventually discovered that his name is Faizan. The girl claimed that despite knowing the reality, she left her family and began living in a rented room with the young man because she was caught in the trap of his love. The girl claimed that the young man had promised her that he would soon plan for marriage.
The girl claims that the young man had multiple sex acts with her during this time. In the interim, accused Faizan persisted in urging her to accept Islam. The girl objected, and Faizan is accused of assaulting her.
The young man threatened to kill the girl's mother and sibling if she left or asked to leave him. The victim then went to the police station and filed a complaint.
The accused Faizan has been detained by the police. The victim once worked for a global corporation, according to Dinesh Verma, in charge of the Khajrana police station. The young person is 12th pass at the same time. The young man simply lured her into his love trap when she used to go to coaching. The young man continued tormenting her while doing this.
The girl claims that after seeing The Kerala Story, she felt as though all of this was happening to her as well. As a result, she summoned the bravery to tell the police about the situation.