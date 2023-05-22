The Kerala Story inspired a women to file case against Conversion

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a shocking case of Jihad from the Khajrana community has come to light. The girl claims that a young man gave her a Hindu name to become friends with her.

Then, pretending to marry her, he began to physically abuse her. The child claims that she became aware that the same thing was occurring to her after watching the movie "The Kerala Story." After that, she summoned the bravery to report the teenager to the police.

The young person has been arrested and a case has been filed, according to a police officer. According to sources, the accused Mohd Faizan Khan resides in Khajrana's Haroon Colony.

The victim, who practices Hinduism, resides in the vicinity of the Khajrana police station, according to media reports. The young woman admitted to the police that she once attended coaching. He was conversing with a young man throughout this time.

The young man had identified himself as a Hindu at the time. He deceived the girl in this way, entangling her in the web of love.