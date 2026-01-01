Contaminated Water in Indore Exposes Coordination Gaps Between Mayor and IMC Officials: Vijayvargiya

After more than 150 residents of India’s cleanest city, Indore, fell ill following the consumption of contaminated drinking water, a shocking revelation has emerged about poor coordination between Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and senior officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The disclosure was made by Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya after he, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, visited several hospitals late Wednesday night and later held a review meeting with IMC officials and the Mayor.

“We have identified the location where the drinking water supply got contaminated due to a sewerage connection. Inspections are also underway in other areas, and the issue will be resolved soon. However, it has been noticed that there was a lack of coordination between the Mayor and municipal officials, and action will be taken in this regard,” Vijayvargiya told reporters.