Contaminated Water Caused Bhagirathpura Health Crisis, MGM Medical College Report Confirms

Officials said greater clarity on the findings of the MGM College report is expected after the state government submits its status report before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday.

On Wednesday, a divisional bench comprising Justice Rajesh Kumar Gupta and Justice B.P. Sharma, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) related to the incident, directed both the state government and the Indore Municipal Corporation to file a detailed status report by January 2.

However, the exact number of casualties remains unclear. While the state government has officially confirmed seven deaths, reports suggest that up to 14 people may have died between December 21, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday distributed cheques to the families of the seven deceased in the Bhagirathpura area. Each family was provided an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday night.

