When a Chhattisgarh Officer Drained 21 Lakh Litres of Water to Retrieve His Phone From the Bottom of a Dam

After three years, a viral tweet has once again brought into the limelight a Chhattisgarh government official who drained an entire dam to retrieve his phone.

On 20 May 2023, Rajesh Vishwas – a food inspector posted in Koyalibeda block of Kanker district, Chhattisgarh – dropped his smartphone into the Kherkatta Paralkot reservoir while on a day off. The phone, reportedly worth around ₹96,000, fell into water approximately 10-15ft deep while he was visiting the dam.

After initial attempts by local divers failed to locate the device, water was pumped out of the reservoir using a diesel pump over a period of three days. The operation reduced the water level significantly, with authorities later estimating that around 21 lakh litres of water had initially been drained.

The incident drew sharp reactions as the water in the reservoir was meant for irrigation and agricultural use. Officials later intervened and stopped the draining operation. But by the time the phone was recovered, it was reportedly waterlogged and no longer functional.

Rajesh Vishwas defended his actions, claiming that the phone contained sensitive government data and required retrieval. He also stated that he had received verbal permission from an official to drain some water, which he claimed would benefit farmers by directing water to a nearby canal.