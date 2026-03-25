When a Chhattisgarh Officer Drained 21 Lakh Litres of Water to Retrieve His Phone From the Bottom of a Dam

Key Points
A Chhattisgarh food inspector ordered the draining of around 21 lakh litres of water from a reservoir to retrieve his phone.
The official was suspended and later fined ₹53,092 after authorities revised the estimate of wasted water to 41 lakh litres.
The incident sparked criticism over misuse of authority and wastage of water during peak summer conditions.
After three years, a viral tweet has once again brought into the limelight a Chhattisgarh government official who drained an entire dam to retrieve his phone.
On 20 May 2023, Rajesh Vishwas – a food inspector posted in Koyalibeda block of Kanker district, Chhattisgarh – dropped his smartphone into the Kherkatta Paralkot reservoir while on a day off. The phone, reportedly worth around ₹96,000, fell into water approximately 10-15ft deep while he was visiting the dam.
After initial attempts by local divers failed to locate the device, water was pumped out of the reservoir using a diesel pump over a period of three days. The operation reduced the water level significantly, with authorities later estimating that around 21 lakh litres of water had initially been drained.
The incident drew sharp reactions as the water in the reservoir was meant for irrigation and agricultural use. Officials later intervened and stopped the draining operation. But by the time the phone was recovered, it was reportedly waterlogged and no longer functional.
Rajesh Vishwas defended his actions, claiming that the phone contained sensitive government data and required retrieval. He also stated that he had received verbal permission from an official to drain some water, which he claimed would benefit farmers by directing water to a nearby canal.
Following the incident, district authorities suspended the food inspector pending inquiry. Officials stated that proper approval had not been obtained from competent officials. The district administration described the incident as misuse of public resources and an abuse of power, adding that water is an essential resource and cannot be wasted for personal reasons.
Subsequently, the Water Resources Department issued a notice imposing a fine of ₹53,092 on the official for unauthorised draining of water from the reservoir. The department revised the estimate of wasted water to 4,104 cubic metres, or approximately 41 lakh litres, nearly double the initial estimate of 21 lakh litres. Based on the applicable rate of ₹10.50 per cubic metre, authorities calculated ₹43,092 as compensation for water loss, along with an additional ₹10,000 penalty.
The notice directed the official to pay the total fine within 10 days.
The controversy highlighted broader issues of governance, resource management, and accountability in public administration. It further underscored the need for clear administrative procedures and oversight in the use of public infrastructure. Though several cases have been reported since of public funds being misused for personal gain, this incident remains as one of the most stark examples.
[DS]
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