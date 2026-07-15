Ken-Betwa Protest Resumes in Chhatarpur Demanding Better Compensation

Tribal families and farmers have resumed protests against the Ken-Betwa River Link Project in Madhya Pradesh, alleging inadequate rehabilitation, displacement from ancestral lands, and insufficient compensation.
Despite the state government increasing the rehabilitation package to ₹12.5 lakh and adding more families to the plan, protesters have rejected the offer
The agitation has taken several forms, including Jal Satyagraha, Chita Andolan, hunger strikes, Mitti Satyagraha, and symbolic noose protests, with demonstrators saying the fight is about protecting their land not just financial compensation.
THE PROTESTS related to the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which had cooled down, have started again. Villagers have resumed their agitation in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, demanding better compensation after talks with officials failed. As the protest intensifies, tribal families and farmers continue to find new ways to press for their demands over fears of displacement and inadequate rehabilitation.
The state government on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, tried to persuade the protesters by approving an additional rehabilitation package. However, the protesters said that this does not address their concerns and that they will continue their agitation until all their demands are met. According to reports, the protest has been ongoing since 2023 but drew nationwide attention in April 2026 when tribal women organised the 'Chita Andolan', lying on symbolic funeral pyres near the project site.
This is not the only form the agitation has taken. Since the protests began, demonstrators have organised Jal Satyagraha (standing in water), Mitti Satyagraha, hunger strikes, Chita Andolan (symbolic funeral pyre protest), and most recently, symbolic noose protests by displaced families. The tribals say these protests symbolise that displacement caused by the project is equivalent to death for them. They allege that most of the affected people, who are tribals, are being forced to leave their ancestral lands without adequate compensation or proper rehabilitation.
The protests are being led by tribal families and farmers who say they will be displaced by the Ken-Betwa River Link Project, along with the Majhgawan, Runjh, Neguwa, and NTPC projects. According to the protesters, many affected families have either been excluded from the rehabilitation plan or have been offered compensation that is far below what is required to rebuild their lives.
After months of continuous protests, the agitation was temporarily suspended because authorities assured the protesters that discussions were underway and that their concerns would be resolved. However, the tribals allege that these were empty promises and that the assurances were never fulfilled, forcing them to resume their protest. Women protesters, wearing symbolic nooses around their necks, warned that if their demands continue to be ignored, they would rather die than leave their ancestral lands without justice.
While the government says the project will benefit millions of people, tribal families argue that it comes at an enormous human cost. The construction of the Daudhan Dam is expected to completely submerge 22 villages, displacing thousands of people from their ancestral homes and agricultural lands. The affected residents claim that the rehabilitation package offered by the government is inadequate and that many eligible families have been left out altogether. Protesters are demanding that the rehabilitation grant be increased from ₹12.5 lakh to ₹25 lakh.
As the protests continue, the Madhya Pradesh government has introduced an additional rehabilitation package. According to Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal, a fresh survey conducted after the April protests resulted in nearly 750 additional families being included in the rehabilitation plan for the Majhgawan and Runjh projects.
Speaking to The Hindu, Jaiswal also stated that the rehabilitation package for these projects had been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹12.5 lakh after the state government approved an additional allocation of nearly ₹300 crore. While the government maintains that the concerns have been addressed, the protesters disagree.
Collector Parth Jaiswal said that most of the people protesting belong to Panna district and are not directly affected by the Ken-Betwa Project, but by the Majhgawan and Runjh irrigation projects. According to him, district officials from both Chhatarpur and Panna have been directed to meet the protesters, and all pending demands have already been addressed.
While government officials continue to claim that they have done everything possible to address the concerns, the protesters insist that this is not true. For the protesting tribal communities, the issue extends beyond financial compensation. They argue that the movement is about protecting their ancestral lands, livelihoods, culture, and identity, which they believe cannot be replaced through monetary compensation alone.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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