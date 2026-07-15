Ken-Betwa Protest Resumes in Chhatarpur Demanding Better Compensation

THE PROTESTS related to the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which had cooled down, have started again. Villagers have resumed their agitation in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, demanding better compensation after talks with officials failed. As the protest intensifies, tribal families and farmers continue to find new ways to press for their demands over fears of displacement and inadequate rehabilitation.

The state government on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, tried to persuade the protesters by approving an additional rehabilitation package. However, the protesters said that this does not address their concerns and that they will continue their agitation until all their demands are met. According to reports, the protest has been ongoing since 2023 but drew nationwide attention in April 2026 when tribal women organised the 'Chita Andolan', lying on symbolic funeral pyres near the project site.

This is not the only form the agitation has taken. Since the protests began, demonstrators have organised Jal Satyagraha (standing in water), Mitti Satyagraha, hunger strikes, Chita Andolan (symbolic funeral pyre protest), and most recently, symbolic noose protests by displaced families. The tribals say these protests symbolise that displacement caused by the project is equivalent to death for them. They allege that most of the affected people, who are tribals, are being forced to leave their ancestral lands without adequate compensation or proper rehabilitation.