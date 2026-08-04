When Farmers Switched to Maize, the Market Failed Them

Over the past five years, the cropping pattern in Madhya Pradesh has changed significantly. Long known as a soybean-producing state, it has seen farmers increasingly turn to maize since 2021, driven by erratic weather, yellow mosaic disease in soybean, declining yields and policy signals linked to ethanol production.

Data from the Uparjan portal and the state's Economic Survey 2025-’26 show that the area under maize cultivation increased from 15.65 lakh hectares in 2021-’22 to 23.50 lakh hectares in 2025-’26, an increase of about 50% in four years. During the same period, maize production rose from 47.30 lakh metric tonnes to 66.40 lakh metric tonnes. Districts including Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Betul, Seoni and Chhatarpur saw farmers increasingly replace soybean with maize.

The expansion was fuelled by demand from the poultry industry, animal feed manufacturers and, crucially, the Centre's ethanol policy.

The ethanol promise

The Centre has steadily expanded its ethanol blending programme. Under the National Policy on Biofuels, the target of achieving 20% ethanol blending in petrol, originally set for 2030, was advanced to 2025-'26. Alongside sugarcane, maize was recognised as a key feedstock. By April 2026, the sale of E20 petrol became mandatory across the country.

Official data show that Madhya Pradesh produced about 66.4 lakh tonnes of maize in 2025-’26, accounting for nearly 15.3% of the country's total production. The state's installed ethanol production capacity has reached 104.1 crore litres, of which 94.38 crore litres comes from grain-based ethanol plants. Oil marketing companies also raised the procurement price for maize-based ethanol to ₹71.86 per litre, making it the highest-priced ethanol among different feedstocks.

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On paper, this expansion should have driven demand for maize and raised prices. It did not.