Man Dressed as Dog Enters Madhya Pradesh Public Hearing Alleging Corruption in Dog Sterilization Drive; Netizens Say, “India Can Never Run Out of Content”

IN AN UNUSUAL METHOD of protest, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa city dressed as a dog to allege irregularities in the municipal corporation-led dog sterilisation drive. Videos from the public hearing have gone viral on the internet, with many netizens calling the method of protest interesting yet unusual.

Calling the incident a “typical meme,” many users praised Khandwa Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak Mullu Rathore for raising the issue of stray dogs and alleging corruption despite a hefty amount being spent on sterilizing them. Rathore and his companion attended the public hearing, but what surprised many was the appearance of the man accompanying him.

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As per the now-viral video, a man wearing a dog mask appeared at the public hearing with Rathore. Reports suggest that the duo were initially stopped by officials from entering the room but were later allowed to enter. An India Today report stated that the officials were initially sceptical about the seriousness of the matter but later agreed to investigate the concerns raised by Rathore and the mystery man, whom Rathore referred to as “Doggy Bhai (brother).”

What was the Issue Raised by Rathore and Doggy Bhai?

According to India Today, Rathore submitted a complaint to the Municipal Corporation, shedding light on the rising number of reported dog-bite cases. He also claimed that Rs 40 lakh had been spent on sterilizing stray dogs in the city. Rathore added that around 13,225 people had been bitten by stray dogs in the last four years. He further alleged that the situation had not improved despite the money spent on dog sterilization drives, raising concerns about potential irregularities.

Rathore’s protest took an unusual turn when he claimed that the masked man sitting next to him was a dog and alleged corruption under the pretext of stray-dog sterilization in the city. He told the officials that the “dog” had been sterilized before but was the father of six puppies. He further questioned the authenticity of the said sterilization drive.

Rathore told the officials that the dog was “very intelligent and educated” and had arrived from Delhi to raise his concerns over these issues. Rathore told the IANS news agency, “To expose that corruption, our Doggy Bhai had to come from Delhi... Regarding all these issues, he has submitted an application against the Khandwa Municipal Corporation at the Collector's public hearing, stating that they have issued a bill of Rs 40 lakh in the name of sterilization.”

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