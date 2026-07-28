“Protest ne bana di Jodi”: Bihar Man Went to Jantar Mantar For CJP Protest, Falls in Love With Fellow Protestor and Later Marries Her

LOVE CAN FIND YOU at the most unusual place and time. As the streets of central Delhi were filled with frenzied youths protesting against the NEET exam paper leak and demanding the former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, a quiet, young love story was blooming on the sidelines. In a wholesome moment, a Bihar student who came to Delhi to participate in the protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) fell in love with a fellow female protestor and married her. What started as a protest story turned into an unexpected love story—and social media can’t stop laughing and swooning at this twist!

The wholesome love story has taken over the internet by storm. The student who hails from Bihar went to Delhi to join the Jantar Mantar protest, and then fell in love during the demonstration. Reports say that the couple later got married in a temple before returning to Bihar. A video of the couple is quickly gaining traction, wherein the student and his alleged new wife talk about how the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest led to their love match.

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Bihar Student Finds Love During CJP-Led NEET Protest in Delhi

In the video, the student is seen with a bandage around his head, supposedly from the police crackdown against student protesters during the Parliament march held on July 20, 2026. Standing beside his alleged new bride, the student says that he arrived at the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi from Bihar. He stayed at the protest for around 15 days, during which the woman would take care of him and bring him various foods to eat and also supported him. The couple fell in love, got married, and later returned to Bihar. The student says that his wife said that she “loves him very much” and “can't live without him.”

See also: Naresh Pal Gangwar Takes Charge as Higher Education Secretary After Vineet Joshi's Exit Amid CJP Protest

Social Media Reacts to the ‘Protest Love Story’

Even though the internet does have a reputation of being staunchly judging and at times mean, netizens responded to this news sweetly. One social media user, drawing parallel with the Bollywood movie “Rab ne bana di jodi,” commented on the video of the supposed married couple: “Protest ne bana di jodi' is definitely a new twist on finding opportunity in unexpected places…”. Another user, referring to the name of another Bollywood movie, wrote: “Protest : Ek Prem Katha” (Protest: A love story) A third user quipped: “Dharmendra Ne Banwa Di Jodi!” (Dharmendra made the match).

One social media user sweetly replied in the comments section, commenting upon how the protest and both the student’s love life were successful. “Protest bhi jeet li aur ladki bhi,” the comment read (won the protest and the girl also).

The heartwarming story has attracted widespread attention online. However, the authenticity of the claim has not been independently verified.