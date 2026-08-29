25-Year-Old Woman and Her Newborn Die After Surgery in MP, Video Shows Her Saying “They’ll Kill Me” As She Pleads To Family To Take Her Away

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A 25-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AND HER NEWBORN BABY died after delivery in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa city on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. A video taken before the tragic incident has gained traction online, wherein the woman was seen pleading to her family to take her from the hospital, whilst she insists that she will be killed at the hospital and doesn't feel “safe” in continuing her treatment there.
The woman has been identified as Kalpana Mishra, a resident of the Hetwa village from Rewa city. She was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Her family says she underwent a cesarean section (c-section) surgery the following day, after which she and her newborn baby died.
Kalpana’s family has leveled serious accusations towards the hospital, alleging medical negligence and misbehavior of staff towards them and Kalpana. They claimed that Kalpana hadn't received adequate treatment after she repeatedly complained about her condition, and also that she and her relatives were not provided timely treatment.
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The woman’s father, Ramshiromani Mishra, alleged that his daughter was taken to the operating room for surgery but came out crying and claiming that she will be killed here. “My daughter's condition was stable until 4 pm on August 25, but it began to deteriorate thereafter. She was taken to the labour room but came out weeping a short while later crying that she would be killed. The newborn baby did not survive after delivery, which was carried out through surgery."
The video shows a heavily pregnant Kalpana being held by the wrists by a medical professional as she tries to pull away. Repeatedly calling out to someone named “Shaanu,” she was heard saying: “le jaao mujhe yaha se, ye mujhe maar denge” (Take me away from here, they will kill me). The visibly distressed woman continued calling out to other family members for help as medical staff continued restraining her. A family member was seen consoling her by telling her that doctors were treating her and that she would be fine. Afterwards, she was herded back to the operating room, with someone heard saying in the background to “grab and take her back.”
Kalpana and her newborn died a couple hours after she underwent c-section surgery. Their death has triggered outrage within her family members, who have taken to sitting outside the hospital in protest, calling for accountability and action against those responsible.
Following the death of the woman and her newborn, two doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital — identified as Dr Sonal Agarwal from Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, and Dr Nidhi Pandey from Anaesthesiology department — were suspended on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Additionally, a five-member committee has been constituted to probe into the unfortunate incident.
Hospital administration has denied any wrongdoings and rebuked allegations of medical negligence. Describing the incident as “unfortunate,” Hospital Superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra stated that “there was gross negligence on the part of the family”
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“Standard protocol demands that a pregnant woman should undergo check-ups at least eight times. However, a review of her documents revealed that she had been examined only twice and those check-ups were conducted at a private hospital. Crucially, the condition she suffered from affects the brain, as pregnancy progresses. The patient had elevated blood pressure and heart rate,” Mishra said.
Mishra also pointed out Kalpana’s mental health, maintaining that she was suffering from a neurological disorder and exhibited unstable behaviour before the delivery. “She appeared agitated, which is possible in the condition she was suffering from. We made significant efforts to calm her down,” Mishra said.
The superintendent said that the woman was admitted at the hospital at 1 am on Tuesday, and remarked that doctors completed her medical check up within an hour. "It is deeply unfortunate that despite all our efforts we could not save the woman and her baby,” Mishra said.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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