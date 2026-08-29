25-Year-Old Woman and Her Newborn Die After Surgery in MP, Video Shows Her Saying “They’ll Kill Me” As She Pleads To Family To Take Her Away

A 25-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AND HER NEWBORN BABY died after delivery in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa city on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. A video taken before the tragic incident has gained traction online, wherein the woman was seen pleading to her family to take her from the hospital, whilst she insists that she will be killed at the hospital and doesn't feel “safe” in continuing her treatment there.

The woman has been identified as Kalpana Mishra, a resident of the Hetwa village from Rewa city. She was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Her family says she underwent a cesarean section (c-section) surgery the following day, after which she and her newborn baby died.

Kalpana’s family has leveled serious accusations towards the hospital, alleging medical negligence and misbehavior of staff towards them and Kalpana. They claimed that Kalpana hadn't received adequate treatment after she repeatedly complained about her condition, and also that she and her relatives were not provided timely treatment.

See also: "Trauma of Taking Birth in a Prison Like Lord Krishna": Court Grants Bail to Five-Month-Pregnant Accused Nida Khan in TCS Religious Conversion Case

The woman’s father, Ramshiromani Mishra, alleged that his daughter was taken to the operating room for surgery but came out crying and claiming that she will be killed here. “My daughter's condition was stable until 4 pm on August 25, but it began to deteriorate thereafter. She was taken to the labour room but came out weeping a short while later crying that she would be killed. The newborn baby did not survive after delivery, which was carried out through surgery."

What the viral video shows

The video shows a heavily pregnant Kalpana being held by the wrists by a medical professional as she tries to pull away. Repeatedly calling out to someone named “Shaanu,” she was heard saying: “le jaao mujhe yaha se, ye mujhe maar denge” (Take me away from here, they will kill me). The visibly distressed woman continued calling out to other family members for help as medical staff continued restraining her. A family member was seen consoling her by telling her that doctors were treating her and that she would be fine. Afterwards, she was herded back to the operating room, with someone heard saying in the background to “grab and take her back.”