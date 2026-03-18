Maharashtra Passes Anti-Conversion ‘Dharma Swatantrya Bill 2026’—Critics Argue Against Vague Terms, Curb on Religious Freedom and Potential Misuse

The Bill defines “unlawful conversion as conversion from one religion to another using allurement, coercion, deceit, force, misrepresentation, threat, undue influence or any other fraudulent step, including brainwashing through the medium of education.”

It introduces strict penalties for violations. Individuals found guilty of unlawful conversion on the pretext of marriage face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of ₹1 lakh. Offences involving minors, women, persons of unsound mind, or individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes attract the same jail term with higher fines of up to ₹5 lakh. Mass conversions are punishable with seven years’ imprisonment and a ₹5 lakh fine, while repeat offenders may face up to 10 years in jail.

The legislation also lays out procedural requirements for conversion. Individuals intending to change their religion must provide prior notice of around 60 days to the district magistrate. Authorities may then verify whether the conversion is voluntary. A declaration must also be submitted within 21 days after conversion, failing which the conversion could be deemed invalid.

Defending these provisions, Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said the notice requirement is intended to ensure transparency and protect individuals from coercion. He added that allowing relatives or others to file complaints in suspected cases of forced conversion is necessary because victims may not always be able to approach authorities themselves. The law also allows police to take action in certain cases.

The Bill further includes provisions related to marriage and children. Marriages conducted for the purpose of unlawful conversion may be declared void by a court. In such cases, a child born from the marriage would be deemed to follow the religion of the mother prior to conversion. The legislation also provides for maintenance and custody rights for affected individuals.

The government has justified the need for such a law by citing concerns over increasing instances of forced or fraudulent conversions and their potential to disturb public order. It has also pointed out that several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha, have enacted similar laws in recent years.