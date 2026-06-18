Pune Self-Styled Godman, Seven Aides Arrested for Sexual Abuse and Torture; Woman Allegedly Forced to Drink Urine

Eight people, including self-styled godman Radhamohan Mishra, were arrested in Pune after a woman accused them of years of sexual assault, torture, blackmail and financial exploitation.
Police said the accused operated a "modern gurukul" and allegedly manipulated followers by claiming divine powers, forcing the complainant to divorce her husband and subjecting her to electric shocks and other abuse.
Searches at the ashram led to the seizure of laptops, phones, hard drives, cash worth ₹6.5 lakh and jewellery worth over ₹15 lakh, with investigators suspecting that more victims may come forward.
ON THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026, officials said that a self-styled godman was arrested by the police in Pune. The godman, along with his seven associates, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, torturing, and financially exploiting a woman over several years. He convinced her that he had special powers and was a divine being to make her trust him. Among the seven associates who were arrested are six women and one close aide known as 'Swami' Kanwal Nayan.
The crime came to light when the woman filed a police complaint against the ashram on June 16, 2026. An FIR was registered against eight people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, and other provisions.
The accused, the self-proclaimed godman, is identified as Radheshyam Mishra, also known as Radhamohan Mishra. Mishra operated what he described as a "modern gurukul" through which he was duping people. The gurukul is located in the Kharadi-Wagholi area of Pune, Maharashtra. As per the police, he had been deceiving followers for years and had gradually brought the woman under his influence. Reports also say that the woman's family had been associated with him for more than two decades.
Police said that the woman came in contact with Mishra in 2010. Over time, he isolated her from her family and made her divorce her husband. Investigators claim that between 2010 and 2016, Mishra repeatedly sexually assaulted her, physically abused her, subjected her to electric shocks, and recorded obscene videos of her. These videos were later allegedly used to blackmail her and intimidate her family.
Reports said that Mishra and his associates made followers believe that Mishra was a reincarnation of God with supernatural powers. Because the woman was under Mishra's influence, she was allegedly forced to drink his urine and commit thefts to enrich him and his ashram. Police also suspect that the accused attempted to transfer the woman's property to his own name.
During searches at Mishra's ashram, police recovered several electronic devices and valuables. Officials seized laptops, mobile phones, hard disks, DVDs, pen drives, cassettes, cash worth around ₹6.5 lakh, and gold and silver ornaments valued at more than ₹15 lakh. A large quantity of medicines, including expired drugs, was also found. A forensic examination of the seized electronic devices is underway.
Police said Mishra allegedly persuaded families to allow their children to live at his "modern gurukul". While the children attended schools and colleges during the day, they stayed at the ashram, where they were allegedly subjected to physical abuse and psychological manipulation. NDTV quoted an official as saying, “We suspect more survivors may come forward. We are conducting a detailed investigation and working to gather more evidence.”
The eight accused were produced before a court and have been remanded to police custody till Saturday June 20, 2026. Investigators believe more victims may have been targeted and are continuing efforts to identify and trace them.
[Edited by Harsh Pandey]
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