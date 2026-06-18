Pune Self-Styled Godman, Seven Aides Arrested for Sexual Abuse and Torture; Woman Allegedly Forced to Drink Urine

Details of Investigation in Pune Self Proclaim Godman case

The accused, the self-proclaimed godman, is identified as Radheshyam Mishra, also known as Radhamohan Mishra. Mishra operated what he described as a "modern gurukul" through which he was duping people. The gurukul is located in the Kharadi-Wagholi area of Pune, Maharashtra. As per the police, he had been deceiving followers for years and had gradually brought the woman under his influence. Reports also say that the woman's family had been associated with him for more than two decades.

Police said that the woman came in contact with Mishra in 2010. Over time, he isolated her from her family and made her divorce her husband. Investigators claim that between 2010 and 2016, Mishra repeatedly sexually assaulted her, physically abused her, subjected her to electric shocks, and recorded obscene videos of her. These videos were later allegedly used to blackmail her and intimidate her family.

Reports said that Mishra and his associates made followers believe that Mishra was a reincarnation of God with supernatural powers. Because the woman was under Mishra's influence, she was allegedly forced to drink his urine and commit thefts to enrich him and his ashram. Police also suspect that the accused attempted to transfer the woman's property to his own name.