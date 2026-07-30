20-Year-Old IIT Bombay Student Found Dead in Hostel; Police Registers Case, Begins Probe

A 20-YEAR-OLD STUDENT from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead in his hostel room at the Institute's Powai campus on July 28, 2026. According to police, the boy allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet. The deceased has been identified as Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan, a second-year Material Science student, who was a resident of Hostel No.4 at IIT Bombay.

20-Year-Old IIT Student Death: What the Police Found?

According to police, Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan, a second-year student, is believed to have died between 5:00 pm and 10.30 pm on July 28, 2026. The police told no suicide note has been recovered from his hostel room. The police registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The authorities are examining Sohil’s phone, chats, and other electronic devices to figure out the exact reason and circumstances behind the suicide.

The police said the 20-year-old student was originally from Pilani, Rajasthan, and a preliminary investigation has suggested that he might be facing family-related issues and was also going through a difficult phase in his relationship. This is the second such death case reported at IIT Bombay in 2026. Students were also asked to seek help if they were facing emotional stress or mental health challenges.

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20-Year-Old IIT Student Died: What actually happened?

Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan attended his classes during July 28, 2026 but stopped answering calls from his parents and friends after 5:00 pm. When his family failed to reach him at around 10:30 pm, they contacted the institute’s staff and security to check why he was not picking up the call.

The security team immediately reached the hostel and found his room locked from the inside. They immediately informed the police. The police officers arrived at the hostel, they found Sohil hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room. His family was informed about the incident.

Sohil was taken to a nearby hostpital, but doctors brought him dead on arrival. Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) said “We have identified the student. He was pursuing his second year in Materials Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay. He was found dead in his hostel room, and we are probing the matter from all possible angles.”

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“A detailed panchnama has been carried out. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from his room. The investigation is under way, and all aspects are being examined,” Deputy Commissioner of Police further added.

Just two days earlier, on July 26, 2026 a third-year BTech student at IIT Guwahati was found dead inside the institute’s campus. The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, and was a native of Puri in Odisha. He was a student from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.

On Saturday July 25, 2026, a 19-year-old medical aspirant, who allegedly died by suicide at her home in Jalalpur village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. The deceased has been identified as Ankita Sangle. She was found hanging in her room at around 4:30 pm.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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