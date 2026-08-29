National Sports Day 2026: Players in Mumbai Fight to Secure Playing Grounds Amid Protests Over Loss of Playgrounds and Open Spaces

During the protest, he addressed the people and said, "Over the last four years, the land-use reservation for 15 plots in Mumbai was altered to hand them over to capitalists." He said that this battle was started to save Mumbai playgrounds and that the fight would continue until victory.

The Andolan was organised to oppose the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to change the reservation of Neville D'Souza football ground and construct a commercial centre there. Many athletes, children, footballers, coaches and locals who live there united in the protest to save the playgrounds. Thackeray further alleged that, similar to this ground, land use in areas like Andheri, Prabhadevi and Shimpoli will be altered.

Many people were present at the protest at Neville D'Souza football ground against the proposal to convert the ground into a convention centre. The protesters said that the ground is used by many people, from young children to senior footballers, for practice, school tournaments, and even league matches.

The Hindu quoted Nigel Neville D'Souza, the son of the famous Indian footballer Neville D'Souza, as saying, “We have almost 14,000 people playing on this ground. Everyone from the ages of five onwards plays on this ground. School tournaments, league matches, and more happen here. It will be very sad if this ground is lost.”

Coaches who were protesting also said that if they lose this ground, their training schedules will be disrupted, and players will not know where they should practise for their matches. This especially concerns football players who are preparing for their upcoming matches, as there are already very few accessible football grounds in the state.

While speaking to IANS, one protester who was an athlete said, “It is to literally save Neville de Souza football ground, one of the very few open spaces that remain in our city, one of the very few spaces that exist for young people to play sports, especially football.” He further added, “But you see how the open spaces are just being eaten up willy-nilly, the number of things that are coming up in place of these open spaces is just, is really, really tragic.”

The Mumbai Football Association vice president, Ryan Menezes, while speaking to IANS during the protest, said that the ground is a very important football ground for the Mumbai Football Association and that every year they organise official matches for kids. He further said that if we lose this ground “our entire Mumbai football ecosystem will suffer a huge setback and the Mumbai football community will definitely get very upset.”